CompuData CEO Angela Nadeau Selected into Forbes Technology Council
CompuData CEO Angela Nadeau Joins Forbes Technology Council.
Forbes Technology Council members are currently influencing many industries throughout the world.
Members contribute to Forbes critical expertise on a variety of technological trends and issues impacting business growth and development today – powering Forbes content and outreach with exceptional business technology guidance and observations.
"Digital disruption is impacting all competitive industries now, presenting operational challenges, as well as market expansion opportunities,"
About CompuData
http://www.compudata.com/
CompuData specializes in providing cloud ERP, managed IT services and other cloud hosting technologies. With more than 45 years of performance as a business technology innovator to many businesses, CompuData offers a vast spectrum of IT solutions not limited to the areas of accounting, distribution, manufacturing, business continuity, systems integrations, managed IT services, security, and cloud services.
For more information, visit CompuData online at www.compudata.com or call 800-223-3282 and follow CompuData on Twitter @CompuDataInc, Facebook and LinkedIn. Visit CompuData's Business Technology Optimization Blog, http://www.compudata.com/
