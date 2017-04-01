 
Industry News





CompuData CEO Angela Nadeau Selected into Forbes Technology Council

CompuData CEO Angela Nadeau Joins Forbes Technology Council.
 
 
CompuData CEO Angela Nadeau joins Forbes Technology Council.
CompuData CEO Angela Nadeau joins Forbes Technology Council.
 
PHILADELPHIA - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Angela Nadeau, CEO of CompuData, has been selected as the newest member of the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class technology CEOs, CIOs, and CTOs. Nadeau joins leaders from Oracle, Philips, Cisco, Salesforce, Thomson Reuters and more as a member of the Forbes Technology Council, effective immediately.

Forbes Technology Council members are currently influencing many industries throughout the world.

Members contribute to Forbes critical expertise on a variety of technological trends and issues impacting business growth and development today – powering Forbes content and outreach with exceptional business technology guidance and observations.

"Digital disruption is impacting all competitive industries now, presenting operational challenges, as well as market expansion opportunities," Nadeau states. "To successfully navigate digital business technologies, today's C-suite leaders need to be informed of the emerging technologies, as well as implementation strategies and best practices, driving digital change."

About CompuData
http://www.compudata.com/

CompuData specializes in providing cloud ERP, managed IT services and other cloud hosting technologies. With more than 45 years of performance as a business technology innovator to many businesses, CompuData offers a vast spectrum of IT solutions not limited to the areas of accounting, distribution, manufacturing, business continuity, systems integrations, managed IT services, security, and cloud services.

For more information, visit CompuData online at www.compudata.com or call 800-223-3282 and follow CompuData on Twitter @CompuDataInc, Facebook and LinkedIn. Visit CompuData's Business Technology Optimization Blog, http://www.compudata.com/blog/.
