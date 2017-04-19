News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sinai Residences Celebrates Opening of 125K sf "Health Center" on Jewish Federation of S. PBC Campus
Health Center Features Short-Term Rehabilitation Care, Assisted Living, Memory Care & Skilled Nursing in Luxury Environment; Toby & Leon Cooperman will be Recognized for their Recent $10 Million Gift and Naming of the Sinai Residences in their Honor
During the event, Toby & Leon Cooperman will also be recognized for their $10 million gift for the community through the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Sinai Residences was named in their honor a few months ago.
Who: TheJewish Federation of South Palm Beach County board members and senior staff, including: Matt Levin, President and CEO, Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County; Mel Lowell, COO, Jewish Federation of South PBC and lead professional on the Sinai Residences Project since its outset; Wesley E. Finch, a Vice Chair of Federation and President of Federation CCRC Development, LLC. Major donors, including Toby & Leon Cooperman; Sinai Residents, Elected officials, Community leaders, Local Rabbis, Jewish agency and school leaders, as well as Sinai vendor partners will be present and some will participate in the program.
When: Wednesday, April 19, 2017
· 3:30pm: Media tours of Health Center/other areas
· 4:30pm: Event begins with welcome reception, food and drink
· 5:00pm: Program begins in courtyard, including remarks and presentation to the Cooperman family
· 5:30pm: Program ends
· 6:00pm: Event ends
Where: The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County Campus, Toby & Leon Sinai Residences of Boca Raton, 21036 95th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL. Media should use Glades Road entrance.
Additional Details: The Health Care Center is part of the Sinai Residences 650,000 square foot community built on the Federation campus with a project cost of $265 million. Sinai Residences features more than 350 beautiful, state-of-the-
"We know from the Imagination 2014 Senior Living Research Study, that 98% of individuals considering a senior living community feel access to immediate health care services is important, so that was a priority when planning for this luxury community," said Jay Mikosch, Associate Executive Director. "The Health Care Center at Sinai Residences offers a range of health care services in a luxury environment."
Residents of the Health Center enjoy luxury services, including:
· One- and two-bedroom Assisted Living apartments
· All private suites in Skilled Nursing and Memory Support
· Licensed Nurse and Certified Nursing Assistants available 24 hours a day
· Personalized assistance as needed with bathing, dressing, dining and more
· Medication management
· Three chef-prepared gourmet meals served restaurant style daily, with kosher dining available
· Nutritious snacks and refreshments available daily
· Special dietary needs accommodated
· Variety of enjoyable activities and programs
· Physical-led care with coordinated team of licensed nurses and certified nursing assistants
· Physical, occupational and speech therapies available 7 days a week
· State-of-the-
· Sun room, art studio, library and game room
· Tranquil courtyard for relaxing outdoors
· Scheduled transportation to medical appointments and shopping
· Housekeeping and maintenance
· Spiritual support
· Full service salon
· Visitors welcome anytime
· Pet friendly environmen
Current pictures of Sinai Residences available for download https://www.dropbox.com/
*This event is not open to the public. Invite only. Media are asked to RSVP in advance to ensure that the Federation security gate is expecting them and to book a guided tour. Valet parking available.
About Sinai Residences of Boca Raton
Sinai Residences is a luxurious Continuing Care Retirement Community on the campus of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. The community features independent living luxury apartments tailored toward active seniors, as well as suites for Assisted Living, Memory Care, Rehabilitative Therapy and Skilled Nursing Care. Sinai residents enjoy the highest standard of engaged senior living, with a wealth of luxury services and amenities that include gourmet dining with kosher options. Sinai Residences guarantees independent living residents access to every level of care at a predictable monthly cost. Access to health care is also guaranteed to residents from the moment they move in, and for as long as they remain residents. For more information, visit: http://www.sinairesidences.com/
Contact
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
***@blueivycommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse