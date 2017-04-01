IMPRESS!® Dietary Supplement for Men Redefines Male Enhancement, Choosing Potent FenuSterols® from Sabinsa

MaxLabs US, maker of IMPRESS!® Dietary Supplement for Men, officially announces Sabinsa as a key supplier partner. Their FenuSterols® brings the proven impact of steroidal saponins to this new, high-potency blend that redefines male enhancement supplements. FenuSterols® significantly bolsters the physical performance properties of this U.S. Pat. Pend. formula that's the first male enhancement offering to also integrate the energy and clarity of nootropics and exotic natural anxiolytics.