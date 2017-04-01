Country(s)
IMPRESS!® Dietary Supplement for Men Redefines Male Enhancement, Choosing Potent FenuSterols® from Sabinsa
MaxLabs US, maker of IMPRESS!® Dietary Supplement for Men, officially announces Sabinsa as a key supplier partner. Their FenuSterols® brings the proven impact of steroidal saponins to this new, high-potency blend that redefines male enhancement supplements. FenuSterols® significantly bolsters the physical performance properties of this U.S. Pat. Pend. formula that's the first male enhancement offering to also integrate the energy and clarity of nootropics and exotic natural anxiolytics.
Our Patent Pending formulation provides high-potency nutritional support of three key needs that impact men's overall sexual experience by including time-tested, heavily-researched ingredients from leading suppliers. Analysis concluded a phytoextract rich in furostanol saponins (steroidal saponins) would be an ideal choice for IMPRESS!®
Numerous studies underscore these key constituents' support of increased strength and healthy testosterone levels- Properties that have made Fenugreek one of the most frequently specified ingredients in OTC sexual performance formulas. Not every Fenugreek extract is created equal, nor aligns with our goal of providing consumers Innovation, Quality & Value.
When it came to selecting the source of steroidal saponins for IMPRESS!® there was really just one "premium" choice. Sabinsa's vast R&D and modern manufacturing capabilities permit them to produce a highly-standardized extract with an incredible 50% steroidal saponins. Providing men the highest-potency ingredients is a key aspect of our value proposition, as illustrated by lab analysis comparing FenuSterols®
We couldn't be happier to bring on a research-centric supplier partner like Sabinsa. Addition of FenuSterols®
Shaheen Majeed, Marketing Director, Sabinsa Corporation states:
We are excited that Fenusterols®
About MaxLabs US
MaxLabs US designs and markets premium quality nutraceutical products for human use. With a business model built on Innovation, Quality & Value, the company is led by a core team possessing over 75 years of collective experience in business leadership, healthcare and medical devices. The new company is focused on quickly establishing dominance over direct competitors and expanding its portfolio based on market needs. Quality assurance, testing, manufacturing and packaging of MaxLabs US products are proudly U.S.-based. MaxLabs US is headquartered in Washington, MI USA. For more information, see www.IMPRESS1600.com
About Sabinsa Corporation
Sabinsa's mission is to provide alternative and complementary natural products for human nutrition and well-being. Over the past 28 years, Sabinsa has brought to market more than 100 standardized botanical extracts, and privately funded clinical studies in conjunction with prestigious institutions in support of these products. With more than 100 full-time scientists conducting ongoing research in the United States & India, Sabinsa and parent company Sami Labs Ltd. continue to develop, patent and manufacture phytonutrients for the world market, with ingredients that are both Halal and Kosher. For more information, visit www.sabinsa.com.
