DAV RecruitMilitary Orange County Veterans Job Fair April 27
"DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs maintain a track record of helping veterans and their families find meaningful employment,"
Among the companies attending RecruitMilitary's Orange County event are CR&R Incorporated, First Command Financial Planning, GardaWorld, Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE), Kaiser Permanente, L-3 Communications, Laserfiche, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Los Angeles County Fire Dept., Luxottica, Quest Diagnostics and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. An updated list of all exhibitors can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/
In April of 2016, the RecruitMilitary Orange County event connected more than 143 veteran job seekers with 39 exhibitors including California Department of Corrections, City of Long Beach, Interplex Nascal, Los Angeles Fire Department, McKesson Corporation, Nevada Dept. of Public Safety Personnel, Sodexo, Inc., Riverside County Sheriff and Vivint Solar - VSLR. Participating companies expected to conduct up to 229 interviews and make up to 73 job offers following that career fair.
RecruitMilitary has held one event in Orange County, drawing 143 attendees and 44 exhibitors. The company has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country.
DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV (www.dav.org) is a non-profit organization with 1.2 million members. Together, DAV and RecruitMilitary share a common mission: to connect America's veterans and their family members with meaningful and fulfilling employment opportunities and to help employers attract, appreciate and retain veterans, spouses, and their survivors. Through career fairs, outreach and resources, this partnership fights to ensure veterans receive the benefits they've earned to lead productive, dignified and high-quality lives.
In addition to veterans job fairs, RecruitMilitary also offers subscriptions to its database of 1,177,733+ registered candidates at http://www.recruitmilitary.com. RecruitMilitary provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes Search & Employ®, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.
