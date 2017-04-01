News By Tag
Home Sweet Legal's Marc Jacob To Speak at Money Smart Week in St. Louis
Jacob will participate in Pathways to Home Ownership, 4:30pm to 6pm, April 26, at the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, 8960 Jennings Station Rd. He will also participate in the Entrepreneurs Panel from 3pm to 4pm, April 26 at the Prosperity Connection Excel Center, 6724 Page Avenue.
"Money Smart Week is a great opportunity to help people learn the various nuances of finance, from starting and running a business to achieving the American dream of owning their own home. The two events where I am speaking will help participants learn what is necessary to successfully launch a company as well as what they need to know if they want to pursue home ownership. There are many resources available, both from government or other non-profit sources, as well as from lenders and law firms like Home Sweet Legal, to help in the process and I am excited to participate in this special educational event," Jacob said.
Money Smart Week is an annual event, created by the Federal Reserve Bank, bringing together financial partners, including not-for-profits, schools, libraries, financial institutions, and others to put on a week of financial education classes and fun family events geared to make each of us more 'money smart'. More than 100 free classes, seminars, and kids' activities covering topics such as budgeting, managing your credit, protecting yourself from identity theft, and planning for retirement will be held locally as part of a program that will offer thousands of classes across the nation.
Jacob, also Managing Partner of The Jacob Law Firm LLC in Clayton, MO, has been practicing real estate law since 2006 and been licensed since 2002.
ABOUT HOME SWEET LEGAL®
Home Sweet Legal® (HSL) is a division of The Jacob Law Firm LLC, and is the first market-based legal service dedicated to exclusively providing free or low cost real estate services to home buyers and sellers. It is a new way for home buyers and sellers to engage legal representation. Licensed and trained real estate attorneys help clients secure a contract in their best interests and navigate the maze of issues that can arise. For additional information visit https://homesweetlegal.com/
The choice of a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely upon advertisements.
