Whitelabel ITSolutions Expands Direct Peering Relationships

Whitelabel ITSolutions continues to expand relationships with more companies.

Contact

Whitelabel ITSolutions

***@whitelabelitsolutions.com Whitelabel ITSolutions

End

-- Whitelabel ITSolutions, a leading provider in managed colocation and hosting services, announced this week the expansion of their direct peering relationships.Whitelabel ITSolutions, the Northern New Jersey datacenter and managed colocation provider, has expanded their direct peering relationships with Apple and Yahoo.Whitelabel ITSolutions now peer directly with over five Fortune 500 content companies, tier 1 and tier 2 service providers and is continuing to expand relationships with more providers.Direct peering increases the speed and reliability of the exchange of communication. Whitelabel ITSolutions is taking out the middleman and providing clients with a direct connection to the top organizations in the market place. Routing to content and service providers allows the company to deliver low latency between clients and other service providers.The decrease in latency time permits Whitelabel ITSolutions to deliver a faster connectivity experience. Connecting customers directly to the top content service providers, while providing the best services at a fraction of the cost to clients.Head over to Whitelabel ITSolutions to test the peering latency.Established in 2015, Whitelabel ITSolutions is one of the most reliable colocation hosting providers in the United States. With our main data centers in New Jersey, Whitelabel ITSolutions is staffed with a certified team of engineers with a vision of delivering a fully integrated, trusted colocation hosting service. Whether you need a server, backup services or a place to host your full IT infrastructure, Whitelabel ITSolutions will be able to provide a plan for you all with an unparalleled 24/7 customer support available whenever and wherever our clients need it.