Matt Record releases new EP 'Black Swan'

Black Swan

-- Acoustic-pop musician Matt Record has released his latest album, "Black Swan." The record is an EP release containing five Matt Record originals for a total listening time of about 20 minutes. It has been proudly published on the Captain Beardo independent music label without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Catchy, groovy, thought-provoking and pleasantly mellow to hear, "Black Swan" is a sign that Matt Record deserves all the attention he's been getting.Indiana's Matt Record cites as main artistic influences Wilco, Sturgill Simpson, the Allman Brothers and bluegrass music, as well as certain "elements of the Grateful Dead and Phish." This classic rock / folk rock / indie rock blend is exactly what music fans can expect from "Black Swan," with the surprising bonus that Record's EP album is neither predictable nor derivative.Asked about the themes of his new EP, Record writes, "A Black Swan is a catastrophic event that comes completely by surprise. This EP touches on some of the things we think about in relation to these catastrophic events in one's personal life as well as those that can affect everyone worldwide."The result is relaxing, intriguing music that makes "Black Swan" a subtly philosophical little album for music fans who like some meat on their lyrical bones. Matt Record goes on to explore the effects of sudden tragedy on the individual – tragedies like death – explaining:"Death in general is a Black Swan. In preparing for something that we cannot possibly prepare for, we lose sleep from thinking too much. We probably have regrets. We think about the passing on of our genetic information. Sometimes we just decide to have fun while we wait for the inevitable when we will return, in some ways, the energy that makes us alive back to the universe."Matt Record's current official bio describes him as a "singer/guitarist/songwriter performing and recording in a multitude of genres." His singing has been called "dynamic and soulful," his guitar work, "expert," and his songwriting, "raw and handcrafted where small town roots meet big city struggles." He has written, recorded and performed acoustic rock, indie folk, soul, funk, country and bluegrass music. Originally from Plymouth, Indiana, Matt lived and performed in Los Angeles, Chicago, Oregon and London before returning to Indianapolis, IN for this present release of "Black Swan.""Black Swan" by Matt Record is available online worldwide from over 700 digital music stores now. Get in early, singer-songwriter fans.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com