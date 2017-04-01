News By Tag
Matt Record releases new EP 'Black Swan'
Indiana's Matt Record cites as main artistic influences Wilco, Sturgill Simpson, the Allman Brothers and bluegrass music, as well as certain "elements of the Grateful Dead and Phish." This classic rock / folk rock / indie rock blend is exactly what music fans can expect from "Black Swan," with the surprising bonus that Record's EP album is neither predictable nor derivative.
Asked about the themes of his new EP, Record writes, "A Black Swan is a catastrophic event that comes completely by surprise. This EP touches on some of the things we think about in relation to these catastrophic events in one's personal life as well as those that can affect everyone worldwide."
The result is relaxing, intriguing music that makes "Black Swan" a subtly philosophical little album for music fans who like some meat on their lyrical bones. Matt Record goes on to explore the effects of sudden tragedy on the individual – tragedies like death – explaining:
"Death in general is a Black Swan. In preparing for something that we cannot possibly prepare for, we lose sleep from thinking too much. We probably have regrets. We think about the passing on of our genetic information. Sometimes we just decide to have fun while we wait for the inevitable when we will return, in some ways, the energy that makes us alive back to the universe."
"Black Swan" by Matt Record is available online worldwide from over 700 digital music stores now. Get in early, singer-songwriter fans.
