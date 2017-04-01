Sam Levin releases debut LP 'Frame of Mind'

Sam Levin

Young singer and songwriter Sam Levin has released his debut full-length album, "Frame of Mind." The record contains 12 original tracks for an approximate total listening time of 45 minutes. It has been proudly published on the Clarence Productions independent record label. Boasting heartfelt lyrics and equal portions indie rock and alternative pop styles, "Frame of Mind" makes it clear that Sam Levin will be a prominent voice for the next few years, and potentially for decades to come.Sam Levin, 15, has cited as early artistic influences the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Joni Mitchell and Jackson Browne. Today Levin says he listens to the likes of Herbie Hancock, Bon Iver, Alt-J, Childish Gambino, Galactic, Gorillaz and JJ Grey (among others). Fans of these legends have much to look forward to in "Frame of Mind," which builds on classic song structures while featuring many contemporary qualities that polish it to a high shine."'Frame of Mind' is really about the last year and a half of my life," Levin says of his debut's theme. "It's not a good thing or a bad thing, it's just what happened."Music-News.com says of Levin's music, "[Sam Levin] weaves together complimentary melodies and tight rhythms with ease and finesse … From the acoustic base, Levin adds in tasteful electronic albums, giving them a modern, folktronica style."In a piece titled, "Amazed by the Music of Sam Levin," Beat.Media writes, "Sam Levin is only fifteen, but he has the musical genius of someone much older than his decade and a half … He can only get better, and he's already creating amazing music far beyond his years."Sam Levin has been recording and releasing music since the age of seven, with his first EP record, "I'm In Here," appearing in 2014. He writes everything, and performs nearly all of the instruments on his studio projects. His music is warm, welcoming, soulful, and introspective without sounding self-absorbed."Frame of Mind is exactly that," writes Clarence Productions about the record. "It's full of loneliness and love, friendship and struggle. It's about choices, changes, reflection and joy."Levin himself says, "It's about music's place in all of that, in my life."Sam Levin has been performing live since the age of seven, too, and is known for his dependably entertaining shows at festivals and humble venues in the New York area and beyond. Last year saw him on a week-long open-mic tour in London. Live performance also plays a major role in his new official video, "Everything's Okay" (link provided below)."Frame of Mind" by Sam Levin is available online worldwide from over 700 digital music stores now.