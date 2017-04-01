News By Tag
Attorneys For Schultz & Associates Featured In Two Highly-Coveted Legal Publications
Carrie S. Schultz and Marc J. Poles were recently recognized in the 2017 edition of "Super Lawyers" and "Super Lawyers' Rising Stars"
For Schultz, this is now the sixth time she's been fortunate enough to be included in the magazine (http://www.superlawyers.com/
"I'm very honored to be featured in both publications for 2017, and I'm grateful to have also been nominated," stated Schultz. "I take my profession very seriously and take enormous pride in helping my clients with their legal matters. To be recognized for my dedication, professionalism and involvement in family law means a lot."
Every year, Super Lawyers selects attorneys like Schultz from all firm sizes and over 70 practice areas throughout the United States. Lawyers enter the candidate pool by being formally nominated by a peer or by the Super Lawyers research department during the research process. Evaluating each lawyer in the candidate pool is based on 12 indicators, plus peer recognition, and professional achievements.
"It's a highly competitive selection process, so when I received word that I was chosen, it humbles you," stated Schultz. "I'm very fortunate to have received this honor and couldn't be prouder."
For the first time, attorney Marc J. Poles is also featured in this year's Super Lawyers' Rising Stars publication. New Jersey attorneys who are either 40 years of age or younger or who have been practicing law for fewer than 10 years are candidates for the highly coveted title. Attorneys are selected through a multi-phase process that includes a statewide nominations process, an independent research evaluation of the candidates, and peer review.
"The fact that only 2.5 percent of New Jersey lawyers are selected for this honor is a testament, I believe, to my work ethic and eagerness to help my clients with their legal matters," stated Poles. "To be featured in the publication inspires me to continue working even harder for my clients' best interest."
Super Lawyers Magazine (http://www.superlawyers.com/
ABOUT THE FIRM: Schultz & Associates, LLC (https://www.schultzfamilylaw.com/
