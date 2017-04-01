News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Emmy Winner Crystal Chappell To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wed April 12th, 2017
Emmy Winner Crystal Chappell will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show Wednesday April 12th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com.
Season 5 of Venice the Series return to streaming on April 21st with 5 new episodes. The series, which centers on the Brogno family, will feature a wedding to wrap up the fifth season. Who will the happy couple be? Venice is the two time Emmy winning digital series produced by Open Book Production and is currently nominated for a third Outstanding Digital Drama Series. Venice the Series stars Crystal Chappell, Jessica Leccia, Nadia Bjorlin, and Hillary B. Smith.
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Crystal Chappell and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with her about her career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/watch Crystal Chappell live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday April 12th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow
Follow Crystal Chappell on Twitter @CrystalChappell
Follow Venice The Series on Twitter @venicetheseries
The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com
The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com
The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:
http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida
http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey
http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA
http://www.iheart.com/
http://www.audioboom.com/
http://www.soundcloud.com/
https://itunes.apple.com/
https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com
https://www.spreaker.com/
https://plus.google.com/
http://www.stitcher.com/
Contact
The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
jimmystar@jimmystarshow.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse