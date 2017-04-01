 
News By Tag
* Venice The Series
* Crystal Chappell
* Jimmy Star Show
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Television
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321

Emmy Winner Crystal Chappell To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wed April 12th, 2017

Emmy Winner Crystal Chappell will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show Wednesday April 12th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com.
 
 
Crystal Chappell On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Crystal Chappell On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Venice The Series
Crystal Chappell
Jimmy Star Show

Industry:
Television

Location:
New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Crystal Chappell will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss her Emmy Winning tv show "Venice The Series",  her incredible career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

Season 5 of Venice the Series return to streaming on April 21st with 5 new episodes.  The series, which centers on the Brogno family, will feature a wedding to wrap up the fifth season.  Who will the happy couple be?  Venice is the two time Emmy winning digital series produced by Open Book Production and is currently nominated for a third Outstanding Digital Drama Series.  Venice the Series stars Crystal Chappell, Jessica Leccia, Nadia Bjorlin, and Hillary B. Smith.

The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Crystal Chappell  and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with her about her career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/watch Crystal Chappell live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday April 12th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!

Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow

Follow Crystal Chappell on Twitter @CrystalChappell

Follow Venice The Series on Twitter @venicetheseries

The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com

The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com

The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:

http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida

http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey

http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA

http://www.iheart.com/show/The-Jimmy-Star-Show/

http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshow

http://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshow

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2

https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com

https://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_show

https://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/posts

http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-sta

Contact
The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
jimmystar@jimmystarshow.com
End
Source:
Email:***@jimmystarshow.com Email Verified
Tags:Venice The Series, Crystal Chappell, Jimmy Star Show
Industry:Television
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Jimmy Star Show PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share