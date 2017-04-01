News By Tag
* AVoIP
* Webinar
* Infocomm
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
PureLink Announces April InfoComm CTS RU Training Schedule
Additional VIP & VPX IP Video Solutions Webinars Offered for CTS Renewal Credit
PureLink's classification as an InfoComm approved CTS RU provider, allows the more than 9,000 professionals holding InfoComm International's Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) credential to earn renewal units towards their certification by completing PureLink's webinar program. PureLink's IP Video solutions, the VIP series, deliver an ideal solution for a variety of IP Video applications, including higher education and digital signage distribution in retail and event venues. The VIP product line was designed to provide the addition of video, audio, rs232, infrared, USB extension and matrix switching to local and wide-area network systems. The hardware and browser based software combination, adds virtual matrix switching and signal control capabilities to IP networks.
Not every manufacturer is approved to offer CTS Renewal Unit certification. The criteria for these providers are vigorously reviewed by InfoComm University's Certification Renewal Unit Committee. PureLink offers the classes in live online lab based webinars, as well as at trade shows and at dealer locations by appointment. The AV and KVM over IP training will earn attendees who hold any variant of the CTS certification 1 RU. In addition to the April dates this class will also be held live at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando at 10:30AM on Friday the 16th of June. Visit the InfoComm registration page at https://registration.experientevent.com/
"Throughout April, PureLink will be offering our integrator, designer and distributor partners the chance to earn CTS Renewal Units," said Keith Frey, PureLink's Sr. Product Manager and Instructor. "These training classes provide attendees useable and comprehensive knowledge on our product lines; allowing them to spec, design, install, and support PureLink based systems successfully,"
The full schedule for these webinars, and a link to register, can be found on the PureLink website at www.purelinkav.com. For further details about PureLink's VIP and VPX IP Video management systems please call 201-488-3232, or e-mail sales@purelinkav.com.
About PureLink
PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters. Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to www.purelinkav.com.
Media Contact
Mike Salerno
201-488-3232
mike@purelinkav.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse