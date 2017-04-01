 
April 2017





PureLink Announces April InfoComm CTS RU Training Schedule

Additional VIP & VPX IP Video Solutions Webinars Offered for CTS Renewal Credit
 
 
RAMSEY, N.J. - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- PureLink, a leading provider of Ultra HD, 4K video connectivity solutions for the professional A/V industry, announced today that the company, in its capacity as an official InfoComm International Renewal Unit (RU) Provider, will be offering further opportunities for CTS training this month. Their AVoIP (AV over IP) webinar series, entitled VIP & VPX Comprehensive Solutions for AV and KVM over IP, will be offered on 4 dates in April. The webinar dates include Wednesday, April 12th at 1PM, Thursday, April 13th at 10AM, Wednesday, April 26th at 1PM and Thursday, April 27th at 10AM.

PureLink's classification as an InfoComm approved CTS RU provider, allows the more than 9,000 professionals holding InfoComm International's Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) credential to earn renewal units towards their certification by completing PureLink's webinar program.  PureLink's IP Video solutions, the VIP series, deliver an ideal solution for a variety of IP Video applications, including higher education and digital signage distribution in retail and event venues. The VIP product line was designed to provide the addition of video, audio, rs232, infrared, USB extension and matrix switching to local and wide-area network systems. The hardware and browser based software combination, adds virtual matrix switching and signal control capabilities to IP networks.

Not every manufacturer is approved to offer CTS Renewal Unit certification. The criteria for these providers are vigorously reviewed by InfoComm University's Certification Renewal Unit Committee. PureLink offers the classes in live online lab based webinars, as well as at trade shows and at dealer locations by appointment. The AV and KVM over IP training will earn attendees who hold any variant of the CTS certification 1 RU. In addition to the April dates this class will also be held live at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando at 10:30AM on Friday the 16th of June. Visit the InfoComm registration page at https://registration.experientevent.com/SHOWINF171/FLOW/A... to sign up for this session.


"Throughout April, PureLink will be offering our integrator, designer and distributor partners the chance to earn CTS Renewal Units," said Keith Frey, PureLink's Sr. Product Manager and Instructor. "These training classes provide attendees useable and comprehensive knowledge on our product lines; allowing them to spec, design, install, and support PureLink based systems successfully," he added. "The course will also be offered this year at InfoComm itself, which will give us the chance to educate and inform our partners and other industry players, face to face and in-person; and we are really looking forward to that opportunity as well," concluded Mr. Frey.

The full schedule for these webinars, and a link to register, can be found on the PureLink website at www.purelinkav.com. For further details about PureLink's VIP and VPX IP Video management systems please call 201-488-3232, or e-mail sales@purelinkav.com.


About PureLink

PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters.  Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to www.purelinkav.com.

