a CAD$5.99 ebook: 'Naturally Heal Insomnia' may save the Canadian economy US$21.4 billion per year
Lack of sleep brings not only cost of health, but also cost of economy.'Naturally Heal Insomnia' brings out the solution
According to researchers at the not-for-profit research organization RAND Europe: lack of sleep is costing the Canadian economy US$21.4 billion per year, reported by Sonja Puzic, CTVNews.ca.
SkyBlue Cross Senior consultant Maxwell Chan Says: "Insomnia or lack of sleep is mostly caused by complex health issues. It is medical malpractices simply applying over-counter sleeping pill to treat insomnia without making clear what exact cause of the insomnia. << Naturally Heal Insomnia>>give out the Right detail -Operation Procedure to treat Insomnia; the Therapeutic Program's feature is : Find out the causes of Insomnia first, the treat it." Consultant Maxwell Chan also said:" by the Functional Food Lifestyle Mediation Program, 90% Insomnia victims have chance to get better sleeping.
About SkyBlue Cross Corp.: SkyBlue Cross is a Complementary and Integrated Medicine consulting company based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Founded in 2006.SkyBlue Cross considers Complementary and Integrated medicine as kind of Great Pyramids of medicine and health, many human being treasures of medicine had been discovered and served people in the world.
