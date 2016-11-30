 
a CAD$5.99 ebook: 'Naturally Heal Insomnia' may save the Canadian economy US$21.4 billion per year

Lack of sleep brings not only cost of health, but also cost of economy.'Naturally Heal Insomnia' brings out the solution
 
 
Authors in Ohio Medical University, 2000
Authors in Ohio Medical University, 2000
 
TORONTO - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada: a natural health consulting service company SkyBlue Cross, announced that they have published their Natural Health Research Achievement : Naturally Heal Insomnia with Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Intervention Program ( aka Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Mediation), which is  following  and applying National Institute of  Health  & CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ) Guideline  & Suggestions   that Therapeutic Lifestyle changes can be the Lifestyle modifications against complex health Problems; the company also find the ways to deal with the many complex health problems with their simple, effective  Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Change Intervention Program.

According to researchers at the not-for-profit research organization RAND Europe: lack of sleep is costing the Canadian economy US$21.4 billion per year, reported by Sonja Puzic, CTVNews.ca.

SkyBlue Cross Senior consultant Maxwell Chan Says: "Insomnia or lack of sleep is mostly caused by complex health issues. It is medical malpractices simply applying over-counter sleeping pill to treat insomnia without making clear what exact cause of the insomnia. << Naturally Heal Insomnia>>give out the Right detail -Operation Procedure to treat Insomnia; the Therapeutic Program's feature is : Find out the causes of Insomnia first, the treat it." Consultant Maxwell Chan also said:" by the Functional Food Lifestyle Mediation Program, 90% Insomnia victims have chance to get better sleeping.

About SkyBlue Cross Corp.: SkyBlue Cross is a Complementary and Integrated Medicine consulting company based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Founded in 2006.SkyBlue Cross considers  Complementary and Integrated medicine as kind of Great Pyramids of medicine and health, many human being treasures of medicine  had been discovered and served people in the world.

Reference Source:

1. Rand Europ :http://www.rand.org/news/press/2016/11/30.html

2. CDC (Centers for Diseas Control and Prevention): https://www.cdc.gov/features/dssleep/

3. Authors'  websites: http://skybluecross.com http://naturallyhealinsomnia.com/

Media Contact
Maxwell Chan
SkyBlue Corp.(visit us at :www.SkyBlueCross.com)
maxwellchan@naturallyhealinsomnia.com
