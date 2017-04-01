News By Tag
df|Music Group Signature Series Announces New Sample Pack
NEW! WARPED Sample Pack From Award Winning Composer and Sound Designer David Frederick and df|MG Signature Series
WARPED is a professional sample pack specifically designed for composers, producers, songwriters, editors and DJ's who work in the pop, rap, techno, EDM, and electronic music genre.
All of df|MG Signature Series sample packs are optimized for loop based software like Ableton, Reason, ACID, and more. WARPED is filled with high-quality loops, sounds, and synth effects. WARPED is a must-have sample pack for any serious musician and producer. Combining superior sound quality, creativity, and affordability, WARPED is sure to deliver sonic inspiration.
"Building off of the success of our Amplitude sample pack, Warped is an exciting new release for us. Combining creative sound design and loop optimization all in a highly affordable package, I am confident this product along with Amplitude will be highly useful and inspirational for anyone's sonic and musical pallet" stated df|MG Founder and award-winning composer and sound designer David Frederick.
WARPED Sample Pack is offered at an introductory price of $19.99. WARPED is exclusively available through the df|MG Signature Seris Website.
For more information on this product or other df|MG Signature Series Products please visit http://www.dfmgsignaturesfx.com
ABOUT df|Music Group
df|Music Group is the home of Emmy-nominated and multi-award winning composer and sound designer David Frederick. df|MG Signature Series is the home of exclusive new custom crafted audio content products for the global media & entertainment industry. For more information on David or df|MG please visit http://www.dfmusicgroup.com. For more information in df|MG Signature Series, please visit http://www.dfmgsignaturesfx.com
df|Music Group Signature Series
