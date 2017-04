df|Music Group Signature Series Announces New Sample Pack

NEW! WARPED Sample Pack From Award Winning Composer and Sound Designer David Frederick and df|MG Signature Series

--- Following on the highly successful Amplitude Sample Pack, David Frederick and df|Music Group Signature Series are proud to announce the new release of WARPED - Sample Pack.WARPED is a professional sample pack specifically designed for composers, producers, songwriters, editors and DJ's who work in the pop, rap, techno, EDM, and electronic music genre.All of df|MG Signature Series sample packs are optimized for loop based software like Ableton, Reason, ACID, and more. WARPED is filled with high-quality loops, sounds, and synth effects. WARPED is a must-have sample pack for any serious musician and producer. Combining superior sound quality, creativity, and affordability, WARPED is sure to deliver sonic inspiration.stated df|MG Founder and award-winning composer and sound designer David Frederick.WARPED Sample Pack is offered at an introductory price of $19.99. WARPED is exclusively available through the df|MG Signature Seris Website.For more information on this product or other df|MG Signature Series Products please visit http://www.dfmgsignaturesfx.com df|Music Group is the home of Emmy-nominated and multi-award winning composer and sound designer David Frederick. df|MG Signature Series is the home of exclusive new custom crafted audio content products for the global media & entertainment industry. For more information on David or df|MG please visit http://www.dfmusicgroup.com . For more information in df|MG Signature Series, please visit http://www.dfmgsignaturesfx.com