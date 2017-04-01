News By Tag
Global portal ranks Hemsley Fraser as one of the world's leading training outsourcing companies
TrainingIndustry.com continually monitors the training marketplace for the best providers of training services and technologies and it conducts an annual assessment of each supplier's expertise, experience and capabilities, to determine those best suited for world-class outsourcing engagements. Selection to the 2017 Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies list was based on each supplier's industry visibility, innovation and impact; their capability to deliver multiple types of training services; their company size and growth potential, the strength of their clients and their geographic reach.
Ken Taylor, President of Training Industry, Inc, said: "As the demand for sourced training services has changed, the companies selected for this year's Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies list have responded. These companies have adapted to the needs of the training industry, with capabilities in delivery, content, administrative services and learning technology that align with buyers' needs. Hemsley Fraser again demonstrated excellence in every aspect."
Doug Harward, Chief Executive Officer of Training Industry, Inc, said: "As experts in business process outsourcing, the companies named to the Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies list are able to support a broad range of an organisation's training initiatives, from large-scale roll-outs to specific training technology or delivery needs. This Top 20 list should help buyers make more informed decisions when searching for the right training outsourcing partner."
Sally Hurrell, Global Managed Learning Service Director at Hemsley Fraser, said: "We're delighted to be ranked again as one of the world's leading providers of training outsourcing. We work very closely with our managed learning clients to deliver the right learning in the most appropriate format, to support employees wherever they are and whatever their role, and we put learning at the centre of everything we do to improve the user experience. To provide individuals and organisations with an even greater choice of learning approaches, we've now created a digital hub of on/demand and expert-led learning content covering the top 100 topics for learning in the workplace. These assets include 'how to/how not to' videos, 'five-step' micro-topic videos/animations, interactive online books, quizzes and infographics, all of which can be branded and personalised for our clients."
Founded in 1991, Hemsley Fraser provides training courses, digital and blended learning solutions and managed learning services that help to transform individuals, teams and organisations. Part of the Demos/Weidong global family, it delivers learning in 90 countries.
TrainingIndustry.com is a portal for the training industry which aims to provide the information, insight and tools that practitioners need to more effectively manage the business of learning.
A research report from Hemsley Fraser, called The secrets of successful managed learning, is freely available at https://www.hemsleyfraser.co.uk/
A short video outlining Hemsley Fraser's managed learning service is available at https://www.youtube.com/
For further information, please call Hemsley Fraser on +44 (0) 845 071 2801.
Contact
Amanda Dawson
***@daws.com
