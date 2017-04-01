 
Liz McCarron Named Number One Realtor for Norwell, MA for 2016

 
 
NORWELL, Mass. - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Liz McCarron of The Liz McCarron Team/William Raveis Real Estate, has been named the number one agent for the town of Norwell for 2016 with 18 transactions and over $18.5 million in sales volume.

In addition, McCarron was ranked 12th in Massachusetts for total sales volume in 2016 out of more than 900 William Raveis real estate agents. She is a Chairman's Elite Club Member 2014-2016 with 107 transactions and over $68 million in total sales volume.

A Norwell resident, Liz McCarron is active in her community and the region. She is a former Board of Directors member of the James Library, and remains an ardent supporter. She also serves on the Board of Directors of the Emilson YMCA, and is Past President and continued member of the Norwell Women's Club, Co-Founder of Norwell Sociables and is active in various community events.

"We are pleased to have the hard work and service of our team acknowledged," said Liz McCarron, Sales Vice President at The Liz McCarron Team/William Raveis Real Estate. "Our team will continue to provide the professional and exceptional services that our clients deserve."

About The Liz McCarron Group/William Raveis Real Estate

The Liz McCarron Team brings over 25 years of residential and land real estate expertise to every client relationship, both selling and purchasing. The team prides itself on distinctive service and exceptional results. Over the years Liz McCarron has established a network of professionals to work with seller or buyer to maximize the dollars involved in each transaction. Whether preparing a home for sale or making it your own after the purchase, the Liz McCarron Team' extended team members include a range of professionals including attorneys, mortgage brokers, architects, yard cleanup, home decorators, and more. Throughout the South Shore and beyond, the Liz McCarron Team works with clients to map out a timeline on a sale or purchase, structure a plan to meet the objective, and walk customers/clients through  the process of preparing, marketing, the offer, purchase and sales agreement, preparing for the closing table and the move.  The business is a member of the Massachusetts Association of Realtors (MAR), Multiple Listings Services (MLSPIN), and Plymouth & South Shore Board of Realtors (PASS). Liz McCarron holds several designations including Certified Negotiation Specialist, Residential Real Estate Consultant, Relocation Specialist, Exceptional Properties Specialist, Certified Homeownership Professional, Certified Buyers Representative and Accredited Buyers Representative. Offices are located at 515 Washington Street, Norwell, MA.  For more information, please call 781-659-6650 or reach Liz directly
via cell phone at 617-347-4140. Website is http://LizMcCarronTeam.raveis.com. Follow the company on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/LizMcCarronRealEstate, and Twitter, https://twitter.com/LMcCarronRE
Source:The Liz McCarron Team/William Raveis Real Estate
