 
News By Tag
* Demand driven
* Supply Chain
* Kanban
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Paul
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
8765432


Synchrono Systems Redefines Demand Driven Supply Chain Reports Manufacturing Tomorrow

Synchrono Systems Redefines Demand Driven Supply Chain Reports Manufacturing Tomorrow
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Demand driven
Supply Chain
Kanban

Industry:
Technology

Location:
St. Paul - Minnesota - US

ST. PAUL, Minn. - April 8, 2017 - PRLog -- John Maher, Synchrono Vice President of Product Strategy was recently profiled in Manufacturing Tomorrow. Maher discussed how global supply chain requires real-time adaptive supplier monitoring.   Maher shared, "We focus on working with manufacturers to develop technologies that create greater alignment between operations and the extended supply chain. A synchronized supply chain maximizes flow throughout manufacturing operations and the extended supply chain in order to serve customers in ways they value. This is achieved by getting as close to demand as possible."

Synchrono systems operate in real-time and adaptively adjust to changes in demand as they occur. As a result, manufacturers have experienced increased capacity, improved production flow and greater rates of on time delivery. Maher drove the vision and led the execution of an award-winning Synchrono Demand-Driven Manufacturing technology platform by coupling a passion for technology with an in-depth knowledge of multiple manufacturing environments and an expert understanding of Lean Manufacturing, Constraints Management, and Six Sigma principles.

ManufacturingTomorrow.com is an online trade magazine featuring products, companies, news, articles, and events for the advanced manufacturing, factory automation & 3D printing industries, and Industry 4.0.


Synchrono will sponsor and exhibit at the upcoming IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo from May 8-10 in Cleveland, OH. Synchrono will be at booth 424.

About Synchrono

Synchrono (www.synchrono.com) demand-driven manufacturing software synchronizes complex manufacturing environments in real-time, to drive business results. For almost twenty years, Synchrono systems have helped discrete manufacturers, engineer-to-order manufacturers, and others manage constraints, improve flow and drive on-time production.

When integrated under the Synchrono Demand-Driven Manufacturing Platform, lean and demand-driven initiatives achieve new levels of excellence, transforming businesses by synchronizing people, processes, machines, materials, and data to drive production flow from order inception to delivery.

The award winning Synchrono Demand-Driven Manufacturing Platform offers five system components, including a planning, scheduling, and production management system and ekanban software for real-time inventory replenishment and supply chain collaboration. The Synchrono Platform has a unique a data collection, historian, and automated workflow engine along with an application that generates automatic alerts, escalation and action plans to minimize disruptions. Perhaps most importantly, this technology platform also includes a real-time visual factory information system.   Everyone at every level of a manufacturing organization has access to one version of the truth with a dynamic view of what is happening at every stage of the manufacturing process; from order inception through production and delivery.

Synchrono systems allow for the simultaneous exchange of data across systems and resources, the ability to respond to constraints and changes in demand as they occur, and to predict, pre-empt, and prioritize issues.  The Platform components may be implemented independently or collectively to enable the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), providing an unprecedented foundation for communication, collaboration, and continuous improvement.

Follow Synchrono on Twitter at @Synchrono_News.

Contact
Pam Bednar
VP of Marketing
***@synchrono.com
End
Source:Synchrono
Email:***@synchrono.com Email Verified
Tags:Demand driven, Supply Chain, Kanban
Industry:Technology
Location:St. Paul - Minnesota - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TR Cutler, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share