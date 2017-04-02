News By Tag
Synchrono Systems Redefines Demand Driven Supply Chain Reports Manufacturing Tomorrow
Synchrono systems operate in real-time and adaptively adjust to changes in demand as they occur. As a result, manufacturers have experienced increased capacity, improved production flow and greater rates of on time delivery. Maher drove the vision and led the execution of an award-winning Synchrono Demand-Driven Manufacturing technology platform by coupling a passion for technology with an in-depth knowledge of multiple manufacturing environments and an expert understanding of Lean Manufacturing, Constraints Management, and Six Sigma principles.
Synchrono will sponsor and exhibit at the upcoming IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo from May 8-10 in Cleveland, OH. Synchrono will be at booth 424.
About Synchrono
Synchrono (www.synchrono.com) demand-driven manufacturing software synchronizes complex manufacturing environments in real-time, to drive business results. For almost twenty years, Synchrono systems have helped discrete manufacturers, engineer-to-
When integrated under the Synchrono Demand-Driven Manufacturing Platform, lean and demand-driven initiatives achieve new levels of excellence, transforming businesses by synchronizing people, processes, machines, materials, and data to drive production flow from order inception to delivery.
The award winning Synchrono Demand-Driven Manufacturing Platform offers five system components, including a planning, scheduling, and production management system and ekanban software for real-time inventory replenishment and supply chain collaboration. The Synchrono Platform has a unique a data collection, historian, and automated workflow engine along with an application that generates automatic alerts, escalation and action plans to minimize disruptions. Perhaps most importantly, this technology platform also includes a real-time visual factory information system. Everyone at every level of a manufacturing organization has access to one version of the truth with a dynamic view of what is happening at every stage of the manufacturing process; from order inception through production and delivery.
Synchrono systems allow for the simultaneous exchange of data across systems and resources, the ability to respond to constraints and changes in demand as they occur, and to predict, pre-empt, and prioritize issues. The Platform components may be implemented independently or collectively to enable the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), providing an unprecedented foundation for communication, collaboration, and continuous improvement.
