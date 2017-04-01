News By Tag
New Business Book Summary Available for Impossible to Ignore
There are 15 variables professionals can manipulate to influence others' memories:
1. Context:The setting in which memory encoding takes place.
2. Cues:Reminders that help with recall. For example, passing a store may remind someone who is throwing a dinner party to buy wine.
3. Distinctiveness:
4. Emotion: Content linked to punishments or rewards that elicits an emotional reaction.
5. Facts: Truths known through observation or experience.
6. Familiarity:
7. Motivation: The mental state that people experience when they are willing to work to avoid a punishment or obtain a reward.
8. Novelty:Stimuli that a person has not previously encountered or experienced.
9. Quantity of information:
10. Relevance: Stimuli considered important to avoiding punishments or obtaining rewards receive preferential attention and stay active in the memory until goals are accomplished.
11. Repetition: Occurrence of a stimulus multiple times. It takes at least three impressions for a person's brain to experience repetition and form a pattern.
12. Self-generated content: Content that invites an audience to engage, such as imagining a scenario or answering a question.
13. Sensory intensity:The degree to which a person's senses are activated when he or she is exposed to a stimulus. Content should be evaluated based on how many senses it activates.
14. Social aspects:The promise of social advantages like power, prominence, or status amplifies a person's motivation and drives action.
15. Surprise: The result of a person encountering something unexpectedly or suddenly.
