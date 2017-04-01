 
Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321

New Business Book Summary Available for Impossible to Ignore

 
 
Impossible to Ignore
Impossible to Ignore
 
IPSWICH, Mass. - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Audiences forget up to 90 percent of what they are told. How can professionals create content that inspires action when employees and customers only remember one-tenth of their messages? In Impossible to Ignore, cognitive scientist Carmen Simon draws on the latest research in neuroscience and cognitive psychology to present a three-step plan for professionals who want to persuade others by influencing their memory. Whether the goal is a memorable presentation, training session, or sales pitch, professionals will learn how to put the power of cognitive science to work for their businesses.

There are 15 variables professionals can manipulate to influence others' memories:

1. Context:The setting in which memory encoding takes place.

2. Cues:Reminders that help with recall. For example, passing a store may remind someone who is throwing a dinner party to buy wine.

3. Distinctiveness:The ability of stimuli to stand out among its neighbors.

4. Emotion: Content linked to punishments or rewards that elicits an emotional reaction.

5. Facts: Truths known through observation or experience.

6. Familiarity: Mastery or knowledge of a subject. People tend to prefer familiar stimuli.

7. Motivation: The mental state that people experience when they are willing to work to avoid a punishment or obtain a reward.

8. Novelty:Stimuli that a person has not previously encountered or experienced.

9. Quantity of information: The amount of content delivered to an audience at one time.

10. Relevance: Stimuli considered important to avoiding punishments or obtaining rewards receive preferential attention and stay active in the memory until goals are accomplished.

11. Repetition: Occurrence of a stimulus multiple times. It takes at least three impressions for a person's brain to experience repetition and form a pattern.

12. Self-generated content: Content that invites an audience to engage, such as imagining a scenario or answering a question.

13. Sensory intensity:The degree to which a person's senses are activated when he or she is exposed to a stimulus. Content should be evaluated based on how many senses it activates.

14. Social aspects:The promise of social advantages like power, prominence, or status amplifies a person's motivation and drives action.

15. Surprise: The result of a person encountering something unexpectedly or suddenly.

End
Source:EBSCO
Email:***@ebsco.com
Posted By:***@ebsco.com Email Verified
