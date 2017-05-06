Country(s)
Artist Drew Sarka Enters into Busy Spring Season with Multiple Exhibition Lineup
Colorado's Premier Western Artist Experiences an Increased Demand for His Work
Drew will showcase more than 10 original works, available for purchase at the following exhibits:
· 2017 Loveland National Fine Art Show running through April 29 will showcase "Standing Guard" and "Winter's Ochres" at the Lincoln Gallery hosted by the Thompson Valley Art League.
· 2017 Art at the Center Exhibition running April 7 through June 12 will showcase three works including "Red and White Roses," "Plowed Field" and "Catching Grasshoppers"
· 2017 Colorado Visions Art Exhibit
· National Greeley Art Exhibition
"It is humbling to be accepted into so many shows across Colorado and outside the Denver art market," said Drew Sarka. "Art is a great escape whether you're the artist or an enthusiast, especially during these uncertain times."
For a complete list of upcoming and past shows and exhibitions, visit http://www.drewsarkapaints.com/
About Drew Sarka
Drew Sarka, a family doctor at Aurora Family Practice Group, creates representational oil paintings that capture his life experiences and showcase the beauty of what Colorado has to offer. From majestic mountainscapes to delicate florals to playful children twirling on a tire swing, Sarka is known for translating genuine, honest experiences onto the canvas. His choice of color and placement of light, shadow and form bring out his signature textural composition. Drew's work has appeared in more than 35 art galleries and shows across the U.S. For more information, connect with him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
