 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1211109876


Artist Drew Sarka Enters into Busy Spring Season with Multiple Exhibition Lineup

Colorado's Premier Western Artist Experiences an Increased Demand for His Work
 
Original oil paintings from Drew Sarka
Original oil paintings from Drew Sarka
DENVER - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Bees are buzzing, flowers are blooming and up-and-coming Denver artist Drew Sarka is gearing up for a busy Spring season, showing his work at multiple exhibitions in Colorado and Kansas.

Drew will showcase more than 10 original works, available for purchase at the following exhibits:

·       2017 Loveland National Fine Art Show running through April 29 will showcase "Standing Guard" and "Winter's Ochres" at the Lincoln Gallery hosted by the Thompson Valley Art League.

·       2017 Art at the Center Exhibition running April 7 through June 12 will showcase three works including "Red and White Roses," "Plowed Field" and "Catching Grasshoppers" at Overland Park at the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center.

·       2017 Colorado Visions Art Exhibit (http://www.nmarts.net/art.htm) from April 10 through May 25 will showcase three works including "Continental Divide," "Seven Year Itch" and "Blue and Orange River" at Westminster City Hall hosted by the North Metro Arts Alliance.

·       National Greeley Art Exhibition (https://ngae-artshow.com) from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30, will showcase "Aspen Oranges" and "High Plains Sunset" at the Union Colony Civic Center.

"It is humbling to be accepted into so many shows across Colorado and outside the Denver art market," said Drew Sarka. "Art is a great escape whether you're the artist or an enthusiast, especially during these uncertain times."

For a complete list of upcoming and past shows and exhibitions, visit http://www.drewsarkapaints.com/shows-exhibitions/.

About Drew Sarka

Drew Sarka, a family doctor at Aurora Family Practice Group, creates representational oil paintings that capture his life experiences and showcase the beauty of what Colorado has to offer. From majestic mountainscapes to delicate florals to playful children twirling on a tire swing, Sarka is known for translating genuine, honest experiences onto the canvas. His choice of color and placement of light, shadow and form bring out his signature textural composition. Drew's work has appeared in more than 35 art galleries and shows across the U.S. For more information, connect with him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/drewsarkapaints/?ref=hl), Instagram (http://www.instagram.com/drewsarka) and at www.drewsarkapaints.com.

End
Source:Drew Sarka
Email:***@philosophycommunication.com Email Verified
Tags:Drew Sarka, Denver art, Western art Denver
Industry:Arts
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Philosophy Communication PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share