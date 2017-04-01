iEatWell App : Eat Healthy without counting Calories

Calorie counting doesn't work. In fact, it's one of the worst strategies you can use.

-- IEatWell is a new app released by Aqualert Team App, this food diary without counting calories will make you Eat Healthier and Feel BetteerTwo major myths of counting caloriesMyth: Calories are everything.They're essentially a measure of how much "energy" a food contains and if you eat too many you will gain weight. But they're not the whole picture,not even close.Myth: All calories are equal.All calories are not the same for our bodys, High-quality calories come from foods that are rich in nutrients, like broccoli, leafy greens, avocados, nuts, chicken, eggs, and grass-fed beef. They fill you up quickly and keep you full for a long time.IEatWell is your assistant to help you eat healthy without counting calories.Improving your weight and health is a result of eating healthy foods, not counting calories without taking into account the quality of the food.IEatWell in a simple and easy way allows you to:* Record what you eat quickly and easily* Evaluate what you consumed at your own discretion, using a scoring system or consulting your friends* Allows you to share what you want in your networks if you want them to encourage you to continue improving