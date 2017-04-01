News By Tag
iEatWell App : Eat Healthy without counting Calories
Calorie counting doesn't work. In fact, it's one of the worst strategies you can use.
Two major myths of counting calories
Myth: Calories are everything.
They're essentially a measure of how much "energy" a food contains and if you eat too many you will gain weight. But they're not the whole picture,not even close.
Myth: All calories are equal.
All calories are not the same for our bodys, High-quality calories come from foods that are rich in nutrients, like broccoli, leafy greens, avocados, nuts, chicken, eggs, and grass-fed beef. They fill you up quickly and keep you full for a long time.
IEatWell is your assistant to help you eat healthy without counting calories.
Improving your weight and health is a result of eating healthy foods, not counting calories without taking into account the quality of the food.
IEatWell in a simple and easy way allows you to:
* Record what you eat quickly and easily
* Evaluate what you consumed at your own discretion, using a scoring system or consulting your friends
* Allows you to share what you want in your networks if you want them to encourage you to continue improving
