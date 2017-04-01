The Good Guy of Private Healthcare

Crowdfunding where we help you, whilst you help us tackling long waiting lists for physiotherapy in our area.

--We have just launched a crowdfunding campaign aimed at helping potentially thousands of local people. Whilst also helping those that support us.Currently people can wait months for treatment of their aches, pains, and injuries having to deal with day to day frustrations, discomfort, and fear; when some quick initial advice could take all of that away.We have been serving the local area for 4 years and as part of our expansion plan we want to start running free advice clinics. That way; advice, reassurance and a positive start to your recovery is available right away. This has the potential to improve many people's quality of life and reduce the strain on local services.We came together 4 years ago, as our frustration grew at a health service that is increasingly stretched. We started a private physiotherapy clinic that was different. One that works to compliment the health service. We keep our prices amongst the lowest in London whilst investing in extra services aimed at people that can fall through the cracks of mainstream healthcare (e.g. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Subacute Stroke Rehab, Preventing Older People Falling, Lymphoedema management...)· In our area, our patients report waiting several months for physiotherapy and we know that people are left in pain, scared, unsure of what the future will bring and unable to work or support their families whilst they await this treatment.· We want toto this population so that within a few days of having a problem we can provide them with advice and reassurance. Making sure they make the right decisions to keep themselves as healthy as possible whilst they await their NHS treatment.We need help to expand our clinic space to realise this ambition, we need to increase our weekly capacity from 30 people to 120.The past 4 years have proven that what we are offering makes a difference. As the clinic grows we will see more sustained profits and we will be able to reinvest these to allow the advice clinics to run reliably throughout the year.Check out our crowdfunding page for more details. Please see if we can help you by purchasing a perk or help spread the word so we can reach our goal.