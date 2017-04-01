Teledigital Makes Asset Tracking Available To Small Businesses

The scene: A typical street in an South African suburb. The action: Cleaning and other service crews are putting the final touches on a new home. A buyer walk-through is slated for the next day.

-- At one point, delivery men drop off a new stove and refrigerator, the crowning glories of the home's loaded kitchen.Late that evening, someone sneaks into the empty house through the back door at the same time as a van pulls up in front. The intruder, along with two henchmen, loads the refrigerator into the van and drives off.The theft was almost too easy, the three thieves think.And they're right.Miles away, the MD of the small building company that built the house is watching a movie with his family. Suddenly his mobile phone alerts him to the fact that his refrigerator is on the move. He calls the police, who catch the hapless crooks red-handed.This scenario is one example of how small and midsize businesses can use asset-tracking tech to reduce theft and generally improve their operations. No matter the size of your enterprise, tracking both fixed and mobile assets is now easier and more affordable than ever. It could be as simple as making a few small changes to your monthly cellphone bill.Theft and recovery are obvious drivers of asset tracking. But more businesses are also looking for ways to get the most out of their crews.John Van Rooyen is national director of sales for Teledigital Communication. Teledigital has worked closely with various suppliers for many years to offer a GPS tracking software for businesses of all sizes. The company's mobile resource management system can track vehicles, tools and other valuable resources both large and small — you name it.Asset tracking helps in better syncing staff and operations, Van Rooyen said. A landscaping company can track not only vehicles and equipment, but also tablets and laptops that its staff uses in the field, connecting them with workers back at the office. The crew leader's tablet might clock in workers on the job site, then send the information over MTN's reliable wireless network to the accounting department to help generate payroll."You get away from that paper manifest turned in with a boot-print on it," Van Rooyen said.Van Rooyen added that this tech makes real-time work updates possible. "You're getting a digital trace of what all your employees are doing in the field."Asset tracking can also improve scheduling and boost productivity.When a landscaping company receives a new order, a manager can determine which crew is closest to the job site and reroute it to take a look. And he or she can take it one step further."I may know that one crew is closer, but I may also be able to see that a crew a little farther away is wrapping up a job sooner," Van Rooyen said. "So it might be better to send them instead."Vehicle tracking can also leverage analytics , which offers a simple fleet-tracking device through Teledigital that plugs into a vehicle's onboard diagnostics port."You can take all the trips for the day, hit a button and see your routes optimised". He added that users can see the number of miles driven as compared to the number of miles they could have saved had they done it the smart way.Van Rooyen stressed that it's easy for companies to start using asset tracking. Often, it may be a case of merely adding a R100-a-month service to an existing phone line. Then, as an owner becomes more familiar with the products, he or she can add more capabilities."There are 40 million vehicles out there now that are not being tracked," Van Rooyen said. "Most companies are aware of GPS tracking for fleets or assets, but they're still learning how to manage and drive accountability. They may not know all these capabilities are here yet."