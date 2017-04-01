 
Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321


Food Antioxidants Market Manufacturers, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2022- Allied Market Research

 
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The global food antioxidants market is expected to witness significant demand owing to the consumption of processed food among the growing population. Moreover, owing to a rise in purchasing power coupled with longer shelf-life of food has led to growth in the demand for food antioxidants, globally. In addition, increasing awareness among consumers for healthier alternatives acts as a prominent factor that drives the market growth. The rising consumption of processed foods such as snacks, meat, and beverages among the rising middle class population in developing countries acts as a promising opportunity for the market growth. However, high costs of natural antioxidants limit the application for food manufacturers to stick to synthetic antioxidants.

Antioxidants are chemicals that aid in fighting the potentially harmful effects of unstable substances known as free radicals. Free radicals are compounds formed during the bodys normal metabolic processes and through general wear and tear on body cells. Antioxidants help in destroying some of the free radicals that would harm or damage the body cells. They are used to increase the shelf-life of food items and prevent rancidity, thereby raising the demand for food items such as processed meat, packaged foods, etc., resulting in the demand for food antioxidants.

This report projects the trends and opportunities of the global food antioxidants market. This research study includes a qualitative and quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview and predict the market behavior during the forecast period. Our research teams have used various secondary resources and directories such as industrial databases, journals, magazines, and primary resources coupled with industry oriented measures, which include industry-related expert interviews to obtain key information and valuables, which makes it an asset for players in the market.

The global food antioxidants markets is segmented based on type, application, form, mode of source, and geography. By type, it is classified as natural antioxidants and synthetic antioxidants. Natural antioxidants is further segmented into vitamin E, vitamin C, carotenoids, and rosemary extracts. Synthetic antioxidants is further segmented into butylated hydroxyanisole, butylated hydroxytoluene, tert-butylhydroquinone, and propyl gallate.

By application, the market is segmented into fats & oils, snacks & dairy, meat products, beverages, bakery & confectionery, seafood, and others (infant formula, chewing gum, and tea). By form, the market is divided into dry and liquid. By mode of source, the market is divided into fruits & vegetables, oils, nuts & seeds, spice & herbs, petroleum, and gallic acid. Geographically, the food antioxidants market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Food Antioxidants Market Key Segments:

By Type

• Natural Antioxidants

   ○ Vitamin E

   ○ Vitamin C

    ○ Carotenoids

    ○ Rosemary Extracts

• Synthetic Antioxidants

     ○ Butylated Hydroxyanisole

     ○ Butylated Hydroxytoluene

     ○ Tert-Butylhydroquinone (TBHQ)

     ○ Propyl Gallate

By Application

• Fats and Oils

• Snacks and Dairy

• Meat products

• Beverages

• Bakery and Confectionery

• Seafood

• Others (Infant Formula, Chewing Gum and Tea)

By Form

• Dry

• Liquid

By Source

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Oils

• Nuts and Seeds

• Spices and Herbs

• Petroleum

• Gallic Acid

Read more: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-antioxidants-ma...
Food Antioxidants Market, Market Size, Market Share
