 
News By Tag
* Wireless Headphones
* Cordless Headphones
* watch TV in bed
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321


How to Watch TV in Bed without Disturbing Others

New wireless headphones that allow individuals to watch TV or listen to music without disturbing other people.
 
 
How-to-watch-TV-in-bed-without-disturbing-others
How-to-watch-TV-in-bed-without-disturbing-others
DALLAS - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Dallas, TX – April 3, 2017.

Interloper.com introduces the new TV920 Wireless Headphones to watch TV or listen to music without disturbing others, ideal for people who are hard of hearing and become a nuisance to other people in the house who have normal hearing.

According to Mr. Babar, a spokesperson for Interloper.com, the idea is to help out individuals who are hard of hearing or those with normal hearing but want to watch TV in bed without disturbing their partner or roommate. Often, the problem is just the sound, not the brightness of the screen, Babar explains. The solution is to find a pair of affordable cordless headphones. Interloper.com's TV920 Infrared Wireless Headphones are one such lightweight pair as they can be easily connected to the audio source and they can transmit signal up to 33 feet.

Babar further adds that 'you may buy an additional headset for your partner so you can both have your own volume settings. '

For more information, visit the product page in Unisar TV920 (http://www.interloper.com/products/product-details.php?pr...)  .

Contact
N. K. Babar, Dallas, TX, USA
Tel: 972-245-0340 | Website: www.interloper.com
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Interloper Inc.
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Wireless Headphones, Cordless Headphones, watch TV in bed
Industry:Electronics
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Interloper.com News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share