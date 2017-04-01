How-to-watch-TV-in-bed-without-disturbing-others

New wireless headphones that allow individuals to watch TV or listen to music without disturbing other people.

N. K. Babar, Dallas, TX, USA

Tel: 972-245-0340 | Website: www.interloper.com

N. K. Babar, Dallas, TX, USA

--Interloper.com introduces the new TV920 Wireless Headphones to watch TV or listen to music without disturbing others, ideal for people who are hard of hearing and become a nuisance to other people in the house who have normal hearing.According to Mr. Babar, a spokesperson for Interloper.com, the idea is to help out individuals who are hard of hearing or those with normal hearing but want to watch TV in bed without disturbing their partner or roommate. Often, the problem is just the sound, not the brightness of the screen, Babar explains. The solution is to find a pair of affordable cordless headphones. Interloper.com's TV920 Infrared Wireless Headphones are one such lightweight pair as they can be easily connected to the audio source and they can transmit signal up to 33 feet.Babar further adds that 'you may buy an additional headset for your partner so you can both have your own volume settings. 'For more information, visit the product page in