Leading Florida Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Vartan Mardirossian, Launches BirdEye Review Site for Potential
Dr. Mardirossian at Palm Beach Plastics recently launched a review site for potential clients that will help them better understand the experiences of past clients and patients.
BirdEye is a leading customer experience platform that gives businesses of all types an opportunity to allow their clients' voices to be heard. Each review posted on the BirdEye site is written by an actual Palm Beach Plastics client, and they date back to 2014. Currently, there are 158 client reviews for Mardirossian Facial Aesthetics, and the team enjoys a five-star rating.
When visiting the site, prospective clients can view reviews written by former and current clients. These reviews cover everything from the overall patient experience to the warm-heartedness of the staff. The reviews are designed to set potential clients' minds at ease and provide them with the information they need to make the best possible decisions regarding their own health and wellness. In fact, it's possible for potential clients to get to know the Mardirossian team before ever stepping foot into the office, which reduces apprehension and anxiety.
Clients who wrote reviews focused primarily on Dr. Mardirossian's attentiveness, skill, and bedside manner. They mentioned very short wait times, a high level of professionalism, and outstanding results. For more information please visit: http://palmbeachplastics.com/
Mardirossian Facial Aesthetics
561-624-0900
***@palmbeachplastics.com
