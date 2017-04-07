 
yStats.com: Indonesia maintains Southeast Asia's quickest growing online retail market

"Indonesia B2C E-Commerce Market 2017" is a new publication released by yStats.com, Germany-based secondary market research company, which reveals, amongst other key trends, that Indonesia contains the biggest and fastest growing online retail market
 
 
Infographic: Indonesia B2C E-Commerce Market 2017
Infographic: Indonesia B2C E-Commerce Market 2017
 
HAMBURG, Germany - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- In Indonesia, online retail is blossoming. Despite having low rankings of Internet and E-Commerce penetration rates, this publication from yStats.com showcases that Indonesia's online retail market has been the biggest in the region due to its hefty population. Factors that have furthered E-Commerce development are increased Internet penetration and mobile connectivity, as well as favorable demographics and economic growth.

Statistics cited within the yStats.com report reveal how the number of Internet users in Indonesia has increased dramatically, making Indonesia the global winner in terms of growth rate. Consumers show an affinity to M-Commerce technology in that smartphones were the leading device for online purchases in 2016. Furthermore, social commerce is especially strong, due to over half of Internet users surveyed seeing Facebook as both a social platform, as well as a venue to buy and sell products.

According to projections from the yStats.com report, the emerging market of Indonesia is expected to experience heavy double-digit growth rates throughout the next few years, exceeding other countries in this area. Leading online marketplaces in Indonesia such as Lazada, Tokopedia, Elevania, and MatahariMall have received momentous investments, making competition even more fierce.

For further information, see:   https://www.ystats.com/product/indonesia-b2c-e-commerce-m...

Press Contact:
yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG
Behringstrasse 28a, D-22765 Hamburg
Phone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50
Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51
E-Mail: press@ystats.com

About yStats.com
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Contact
yStats.com Press team
***@ystats.com
Source:yStats.com
Email:***@ystats.com Email Verified
