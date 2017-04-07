News By Tag
yStats.com: Indonesia maintains Southeast Asia's quickest growing online retail market
"Indonesia B2C E-Commerce Market 2017" is a new publication released by yStats.com, Germany-based secondary market research company, which reveals, amongst other key trends, that Indonesia contains the biggest and fastest growing online retail market
Statistics cited within the yStats.com report reveal how the number of Internet users in Indonesia has increased dramatically, making Indonesia the global winner in terms of growth rate. Consumers show an affinity to M-Commerce technology in that smartphones were the leading device for online purchases in 2016. Furthermore, social commerce is especially strong, due to over half of Internet users surveyed seeing Facebook as both a social platform, as well as a venue to buy and sell products.
According to projections from the yStats.com report, the emerging market of Indonesia is expected to experience heavy double-digit growth rates throughout the next few years, exceeding other countries in this area. Leading online marketplaces in Indonesia such as Lazada, Tokopedia, Elevania, and MatahariMall have received momentous investments, making competition even more fierce.
