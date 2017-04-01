 
Industry News





Agenda released for Navigating the Silicone Layer

 
 
LONDON - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi's exclusive masterclass, Navigating the Silicone Layer, will discuss the critical comparison of various silicone layer measurement techniques and the increasing focus on patent satisfaction. The aim of the masterclass is to provide greater insight on how to put quality at the heart of their product specification.

Key learning points will be discussed on control and validation of quality parameters in a pre-filled syringe as well as the ability to generate and measure accurate information about quantity.

Co-hosted by Dr Oliver Valet, Co-founder and Lisa Krapf, Application Scientist of Rap id will share data from more than 10 different case studies performed in the last 10 years with the Layer Explorer instrument. Ranging from stability testing to spray on and baking in siliconisation parameter evaluations. Plus, the relationship between inhomogeneous silicone oil distribution and protein agglomeration and how this can be measured in your product.

The whole agenda, as well as registration information can be found at www.smi-online.co.uk/2017mcsiliconelayer.asp/prlog

Navigating the Silicone Layer

4th July 2017, London, UK

www.smi-online.co.uk/2017mcsiliconelayer.asp/prlog

CONTACT INFO:

Media contact: Honey De Gracia on +44(0)2078276102 or email hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk

Delegate enquiries: Contact Ameenah Begum on +44 (0)20 7827 6166 or email abegum@smi-online.co.uk (mailto:fbegum@smi-online.co.uk)

---- END ----

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Source:SMi Group
