News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Agenda released for Navigating the Silicone Layer
Key learning points will be discussed on control and validation of quality parameters in a pre-filled syringe as well as the ability to generate and measure accurate information about quantity.
Co-hosted by Dr Oliver Valet, Co-founder and Lisa Krapf, Application Scientist of Rap id will share data from more than 10 different case studies performed in the last 10 years with the Layer Explorer instrument. Ranging from stability testing to spray on and baking in siliconisation parameter evaluations. Plus, the relationship between inhomogeneous silicone oil distribution and protein agglomeration and how this can be measured in your product.
The whole agenda, as well as registration information can be found at www.smi-online.co.uk/
Navigating the Silicone Layer
4th July 2017, London, UK
www.smi-online.co.uk/
CONTACT INFO:
Media contact: Honey De Gracia on +44(0)2078276102 or email hdegracia@smi-
Delegate enquiries: Contact Ameenah Begum on +44 (0)20 7827 6166 or email abegum@smi-online.co.uk (mailto:fbegum@
---- END ----
About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
Media Contact
kobanigba@smi-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse