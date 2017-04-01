News By Tag
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Honored at Annual Convention
The commercial division of the company finished in the top five in the nation in sales volume, while Lazaro Martinez of the company's Sebring office finished as No. 8 in sales volume among the Top 10 Residential Agents in the U.S. in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network. Martinez had 123 unit sales in 2016.
"We are incredibly proud to be among the leading affiliates in this coveted national network and to have one of our sales professionals in the Top 10 Residential Agents," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Allen Crumbley. "This recognition is a testament to the achievements of all our sales professionals and staff and speaks volumes about their dedication to our company. More importantly, it shows how our customers trust us to provide them with the best services in the Tampa Bay region."
Keynote speakers at the Ready.Set RECHARGE convention, which was held in Phoenix, Ariz., included Dr. Shawn DuBravac, chief economist for the Consumer Technology Association, and National Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench. Attendees also enjoyed The Sunshine Kids Charity Benefit featuring the GRAMMY® award-winning band Train.
For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group, call (888) 778-8258 or visit www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.
