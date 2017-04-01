 
Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321


Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Honored at Annual Convention

 
 
Allen Crumbley, Johnny Bench and Dewey Mitchell
Allen Crumbley, Johnny Bench and Dewey Mitchell
 
TAMPA, Fla. - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group (http://www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com) was recognized at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices annual convention as the No. 22 company in sales volume within the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network – joining other Top 50 affiliates in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Circle. This noteworthy distinction places the company in the top 25 in a network that has more than 43,000 agents and 1,200 offices nationwide. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group closed 5,296 residential units in 2016, with a total sales volume of just under $962 million.

The commercial division of the company finished in the top five in the nation in sales volume, while Lazaro Martinez of the company's Sebring office finished as No. 8 in sales volume among the Top 10 Residential Agents in the U.S. in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network. Martinez had 123 unit sales in 2016.

"We are incredibly proud to be among the leading affiliates in this coveted national network and to have one of our sales professionals in the Top 10 Residential Agents," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Allen Crumbley. "This recognition is a testament to the achievements of all our sales professionals and staff and speaks volumes about their dedication to our company. More importantly, it shows how our customers trust us to provide them with the best services in the Tampa Bay region."

         Keynote speakers at the Ready.Set RECHARGE convention, which was held in Phoenix, Ariz., included Dr. Shawn DuBravac, chief economist for the Consumer Technology Association, and National Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench. Attendees also enjoyed The Sunshine Kids Charity Benefit featuring the GRAMMY® award-winning band Train.

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group, call (888) 778-8258 or visit www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.

