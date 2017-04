Multi-Artist Beatitudes Album Tracks By Hillsong UNITED, Matt Maher Available For Immediate Download

Maher, Stu Garrard's "Oh Mercy" Shines Light On Blessing For Those Who Hunger & Thirst; Garrard / Joel Houston's "The View From Here" Provides Project's Epilogue; Album Featuring Multiple GRAMMY, Dove Winners Plus Book Both Available April 21

Matt Maher (left), Joel Houston (right) in studio working on Beatitudes album.

-- Beginning today, four songs fromare available for immediate download with each preorder of the album from iTunes (https://itunes.apple.com/album/beatitudes/id1217437926?at=1l3voFY&app=itunes)®, including for the first time today the tracks "The View from Here" featuringand "Oh Mercy (https://www.facebook.com/stugworld/videos/10155296967556454/)"featuringwith additional vocals bysong for the project, "Morning Light (https://www.facebook.com/stugworld/videos/10155279636861454/)," along with"Heaven Is Around Us (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HjaYiOO4d3M&feature=youtu.be)," are also available now for immediate download with preorder.The album, which showcases 18 new tracks (plus 2 bonus tracks) from multiple GRAMMY and Dove Award-winning artists, leaders in their respective genres of Christian/Worship music, will release April 21 from Stugiology Music with management, marketing and distribution through The Fuel Music.The fullalbum is part of#TheBeatitudesProject ( https://www.facebook.com/ hashtag/thebeatitudesproject? sou... )), which is also a book,from NavPress, and a documentary film,(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOMKhA0GMl0), currently in production. The project is the culmination of GRAMMY-nominated, Dove Award-winning musician, producer and author15-year excavation of these "blessings at the bottom of life."The song "Oh Mercy," written by Garrard and Maher, was inspired by the words of Jesus in Matthew 5, "Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled," and the life-changing encounters Garrard had across two decades of world travel as a musician."I think what we've done is tried to combine the American dream with Christianity,"writes Garrard in the "Hunger and Thirst—Blessing or Requirement?"chapter of his(https://www.facebook.com/stugworld/videos/10155291989431454/)book. "I'm not sure those two things mix well. We need to be set free from that. And maybe the way we get set free is to hunger and thirst for righteousness and justice, and let the ache disrupt us into action until we become part of the solution.""When you're hungering and thirsting for righteousness, you're actually hungering and thirsting for justice," confirms Maher."I remember being in Toronto in 2002 at an event called World Youth Day. It was 300,000 young people from all around the world, and the pope at the time, John Paul II, was there," continues Maher. "In his opening address, he talked about the Beatitudes. He talked about how the church needed to be a place where we fostered and encouraged the Beatitudes so much that we actually became a people known by those Beatitudes. I think that's a challenging commission.""We live in a world that doesn't see eye to eye at all, and I feel like the whole message of Jesus, the gospel, what it means for Christians…we kind of stop looking at everything from our point of view and start to see the world differently,"adds Hillsong UNITED's Joel Houston, who sings lead vocals on "The View From Here" that serves as the epilogue to thealbum. "That's really what the Beatitudes are about. This whole moment of Jesus really revealing a different way of thinking. A different way of seeing. A different way of looking at the world…and it is counterintuitive to everything that makes sense here and now…"The entirereveals a wide world of connected stories: real people from all faiths and walks of life who embody mercy, poverty, meekness, the hungry and thirsty, the peacemakers, the mourners, and the pure in heart—as seen, heard and experienced through a 21st century lens.In addition to Grant, Hillsong UNITED, Maher, Assad, McMillan and Garrard, featured on thealbum areand. Collectively, these artists have sold more than 62 million records, won 11 Grammy, 90 Dove Awards and amassed dozens of hit songs and millions of followers on social media.is meant to be a reset button in a world plagued with violence and division," says Garrard. "These upside-down Jesus announcements on a hillside by the Sea of Galilee in Matthew 5 (https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew+5) where Jews, Greeks, Romans and people of all ethnicities were gathered are a reminder that there is another way."Stugiology Music is a record label formed by Stu Garrard, who is perhaps best-known as the guitarist / songwriter for the RIAA Certified Gold-selling, GRAMMY-nominated and Dove Award-winning British band Delirious?. He is also a founding member of One Sonic Society (although no longer with the band) and recorded and released his first solo project in 2013,. When not touring with Michael W. Smith or adding his sonic paint to Casting Crowns, Chris Tomlin, Matt Redman, Meredith Andrews, All Sons & Daughters, Amy Grant and many others' recordings, Garrard is writing, recording, speaking, leading worship and working with JHS (https://www.jhspedals.com/)on a custom line of guitar pedals. He lives in Nashville with his wife Karen. For all the latest Stu Garrard news and tour information, go to www.stugworld.com.Established in 2008, The Fuel Music & Management Co., LLC, is a leading artist management and artist solutions company that independently distributes music internationally. Based in Tennessee, the Fuel team brings nearly 70 years of combined music industry experience in record label operations, major label distribution and marketing, and artist management for artists ranging from upstart bands to GRAMMY Award nominated, multi-platinum artists. More information on the company can be found at www.thefuelmusic.com.