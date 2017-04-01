DMI Launches Experience Center to Showcase Digital Transformation in a Connected World

New Center Provides Technology Decision Makers with Demonstrations of Next-Gen Connected Solutions

End

-- Today DMI, a global leader in end-to-end mobility solutions, announced the launch of the DMI Experience Center to provide an immersive experience for its customers. The center offers visitors experiential demos that reveal DMI's solutions for accelerating their digital initiatives.As organizations go digital, the majority of projects struggle with the complex challenges that arise, causing added costs and delays. At the Experience Center, technology decision-makers will have the ability to view demos of emerging technologies in action and learn how DMI is reinventing business models and solving operational, organizational, customer and citizen-facing initiatives. DMI works with all 15 U.S. federal departments and over 225 Fortune 1000 clients around the world.Experience Center demonstrations include:– Test a secure enterprise solution that uses mobile devices to eliminate paper-based processes, improve the efficiency and productivity of field inspectors, and significantly enhance the quality and accuracy of data collected.– Experience EndZone, a scalable, cloud or on-premises solution that integrates networked communications with location-based, biometric and wearable technology to help keep individuals safe and manage resources during a crisis.– Experiment with Mobile360, an enterprise-class, user-friendly platform that simplifies the complexity of mobile. DMI's platform supports the management of Tier 1, 2 and 3 support for TEMS, provisioning and kitting, subscription services, appstore management, registration, and enterprise device management.– DMI provides continuous diagnostic monitoring services that allow real-time threat monitoring and remediation and provides our customers with a risk scoring for their enterprise. DMI's security services meet or exceed the Department of Homeland Security's requirements and extend all the way to the new perimeter: secure applications on mobile devices.– Our cloud-based platform gives our customers real-time decision support and enables contextual actions for initiatives such as force protection or customer engagement.: "Organizations are under pressure to modernize. However, many challenges exist on the digital transformation journey. DMI delivers mobile-first, data-driven, human-centric solutions to our customers in a matter of months, not years. The DMI Experience Center lets customers experience for themselves the art of the possible: seeing emerging technologies in action today and exploring how a partnership with DMI enables the rapid application of technology to redefine how they do business."Customers may contact DMI to schedule a personalized tour of the Experience Center and discuss how DMI's mobility expertise can accelerate the realization of their digital initiatives.DMI, the world's first end-to-end mobility company, combines all the skills and services necessary to deliver mobile enterprise solutions. Built to reinvent business through mobility, DMI has expertise in mobile strategy, UX, web, and app development, omni-channel commerce, brand and marketing, big data management and analytics, and secure device and app management. The company's unique, integrated approach to mobility has resulted in dramatic growth as well as an expanding client base, which includes hundreds of Fortune 1000 commercial clients and all fifteen U.S. Federal Departments. Additional information is available at dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.USAdriana SaldanaNadel Phelan, Inc.831-440-2415adriana@nadelphelan.comInternationalLaura CahillAxiCom+2083924071laura.cahill@axicom.comCorporateStacy GreinerDMI240-200-5878sgreiner@dminc.com