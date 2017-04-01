News By Tag
Axalta Coating Systems Continues Partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles
Partnership recognizes outstanding STEM teachers in the Greater Philadelphia area
Former or current school principals, students, colleagues, as well as members of the community can nominate teachers in school districts throughout the Greater Philadelphia region. Based on their educational drive, innovation in the classroom, and community ownership, 10 teachers will be selected as an All-Pro Teacher and recognized at an Eagles home game in 2017. Each teacher's school will receive a monetary donation from Axalta for STEM programming or school supplies, tickets to an Eagles home game, a personalized Eagles jersey and football, and a nomination for Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year. The 2017 Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year will receive an additional donation to his or her school, an Eagles Pep Rally hosted at their school, and a vacation for two.
The 2017 Axalta All-Pro Teachers initiative is supported by a unique promotion designed to increase the visibility of the program in the greater Philadelphia area, as well as draw attention to the importance of STEM education nationally. The Axalta All-Pro Teachers logo will be prominently displayed on two-time Daytona 500 champion Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s No. 88 Chevrolet SS for the Pocono 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 11 at Pocono Raceway. Axalta is a primary sponsor of Earnhardt and is an official partner of NASCAR and 12-time Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports.
"Having terrific partners really helps to make programs like the Axalta All-Pro Teachers reach a larger community," said Axalta Chairman and CEO Charlie Shaver. "The exposure that the Axalta All-Pro Teachers program will receive at the Pocono 400, thanks to Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s popular No. 88 car, will showcase the campaign to a national audience. We thank the Philadelphia Eagles, Dale Jr., and Hendrick Motorsports for their dedicated support of such a worthwhile program."
Axalta has been a corporate partner of the Eagles since 2015 and extended their partnership with the team to run through the 2021 season last year. In 2016, the team unveiled the all-new Axalta Tunnel Club, a 1,400-square-
"This is the third year of the Axalta All-Pro Teachers program and we receive hundreds of enthusiastic nominations from students, education professionals and community members who have been positively impacted by STEM teachers throughout Greater Philadelphia,"
The 2017 Axalta All-Pro Teachers kickoff was held at Lincoln Financial Field to celebrate the opening of nominations. Last month, 2016 Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year Patrick "Brooks" Twilley of Mount Pleasant High School (Wilmington, DE) and his students were surprised with a special after-school visit made by Eagles CB Ron Brooks, Eagles Cheerleaders, and SWOOP. Brooks and his students were on-hand at the launch event where they provided a demonstration of their robotics project which inspired Brooks' students, friends, and colleagues to nominate him.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our 100,000+ customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/
