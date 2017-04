How to Export Contacts from Apple Mail

Contact

Annabell Matt

1-844-835-4754

***@instohelp.com Annabell Matt1-844-835-4754

End

-- Users can easily export their contacts from their Apple mail but they need to ensure that they have all their contacts in their mail id. If you have the same then simply go through the below mentioned tutorial and export the contacts.Login to your Apple mail and then open all your contacts.Users can now select all the contacts or particular contacts that they want to export from their Apple mail id.Users can now click on the File menu and then on Export and then on Export vCard.Users can then enter the name of the file, location of the file which they want to export and then they can click on Save.Users can then select vCard as .CSV by selecting Gmail and leaving all the other settings as it is.When done then users can finally click on Convert which will ensure that site will automatically download the CSV file to the download folder.Apple mail technical support toll free phone number is a 24/7 online services offered to the users from the masters of the domain all through the year. The technicians offer easy troubleshooting steps to the users for such issues and queries. Users can feel free to seek assistance from the technicians for any other issue or query also.For more http://www.instohelp.com/ apple-mail-technical- support