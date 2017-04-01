News By Tag
How to Export Contacts from Apple Mail
Steps to export contacts from Apple mail:
Step 1: Login to your Apple mail and then open all your contacts.
Step 2: Users can now select all the contacts or particular contacts that they want to export from their Apple mail id.
Step 3: Users can now click on the File menu and then on Export and then on Export vCard.
Step 4: Users can then enter the name of the file, location of the file which they want to export and then they can click on Save.
Step 5: Users can then select vCard as .CSV by selecting Gmail and leaving all the other settings as it is.
Step 6: When done then users can finally click on Convert which will ensure that site will automatically download the CSV file to the download folder.
