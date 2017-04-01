La Trobe Business School, Australia makes New Announcements to cater to Indian Studen

NEW intake in November NEW & Restructured Courses and Scholarships to meet ever-growing demand from Students

-- Opening NEW opportunities for Sri Lankan/Nepalese/Indian students, a senior delegation led by Professor Paul Mather, Head of La Trobe Business School (LBS), La Trobe University (LTU), Australia visited Colombo, Kathmandu and India.In response to student demand from India and SAARC Countries, LBS has introduced a new intake for its Undergraduate business courses in November, in addition to the two semesters in February and July. La Trobe Business School few years earlier introduced third semester for its Post graduate courses which is now very popular amongst in Indian students. In addition, new programs have also been introduced to meet the needs of industry and the latest trends in the job market.said "La Trobe University's steady endeavour to connect with key countries in our region and to keep generating better opportunities for students has brought La Trobe Business School back to India. Our New undergraduate intake, New Programs and Scholarships should help students from India to reap significant benefit from the expertise and brand new cutting edge facilities at La Trobe Business School, Australia."La Trobe University has jumped about 200 places in the latest Academic Ranking of World Universities. It is placed 336in the world and it means that the University is placed in the top 400 in the world in all three recognised international rankings of universities saidOnce again La Trobe Business School, Australia is offeringundergraduate as well as postgraduate International students commencing in 2017. These scholarships are merit based and will be offered to students based on their prior academic performance. These scholarships will be offered to students on a first come first serve basis.La Trobe Business School, Australia has introduced new programs such as theof Business/Master of Management for both Domestic and International markets.La Trobe University is multi-campus university based in Victoria, Australia. Named after the first Lieutenant Governor of Victoria, La Trobe University has been at the forefront of higher education in Australia for the past forty nine years. La Trobe is renowned for its academic excellence and research achievements. It has seven campuses in Victoria and one campus in New South Wales in Australia. More than 171,000 students have graduated from La Trobe University and have gone on to achieve great things in all walks of life, giving La Trobe its well-deserved reputation. For details, please visit www.latrobe.edu.au/international