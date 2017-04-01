News By Tag
Mahurat of Hindi film 'Chormandli'
Mahurat of Hindi film 'Chormandli'. PRoducer, director and all cast present on event with the officials of Eur0pean Commission.
Plot of Movie:
The story is of group of 5 people (3 Male and 2 Female) who are very unsuccessful at academics and didn't got any job anywhere. No bank or their parents support them to start business although they have great idea for the Business. They started their group for the Cyber Theft and thus they succeeded. In between the love story starts and the somehow they got some offer from Big International Terrorist group for the breach of Country Defence Security and they offered with good money. They refused and thus cyberwise they destroyed the intention of damage of the terrorist group to the country.
Film is full of emotions, love hatred etcs.. above all this is Patriotic movie of the young blood of country.
Film shoot will be completed in six month and scheduled to release in Feb 2018.
ZARRA AKHTAR
KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES
***@vmaviation.eu
