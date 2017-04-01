Mahurat of Hindi film 'Chormandli'. PRoducer, director and all cast present on event with the officials of Eur0pean Commission.

-- Producers Vinay Maheshwari and Director Himanshu Sharma had recently invited guest and relatives for mahurat of their debut film 'Chormandli' at VM Studio, Sector 52, Chandigarah. The film is made under the banner of Kkoffee Motion pictures which is written and directed by Himanshu Sharma. On this auspicious occasion they also had kept a song recording too. Shooting overseas is a common phenomenon in Bollywood. And the foreign authorities also give in their complete support to the films. However, in the case of upcoming film Chormandli: The Last Breath, which was entirely shot in Europe, the European Commission authorities specially, came down for the Mahurat of the film. On Mahurat all cast including lead actor and actress are present.Plot of Movie:The story is of group of 5 people (3 Male and 2 Female) who are very unsuccessful at academics and didn't got any job anywhere. No bank or their parents support them to start business although they have great idea for the Business. They started their group for the Cyber Theft and thus they succeeded. In between the love story starts and the somehow they got some offer from Big International Terrorist group for the breach of Country Defence Security and they offered with good money. They refused and thus cyberwise they destroyed the intention of damage of the terrorist group to the country.Film is full of emotions, love hatred etcs.. above all this is Patriotic movie of the young blood of country.Film shoot will be completed in six month and scheduled to release in Feb 2018.