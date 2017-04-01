News By Tag
Spread The Thread- Steal Your Heart Campaign
Lancaster, United States,April, 2017, Pam Taylor announced today that it is raising funds via crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo and the company is set out to raise $20,000 on Indiegogo.com
Spread the thread-Steal your Heart is a global campaign by Pam Taylor, for spreading the love of music that can soothe, heal and cleanse personas.
Music breathes life into souls and steers them clear of the everyday toll taken by material life. Music is a universal healer, soothing indelible bruises by soft, spiritual and radiant awakening of dormant souls. Pam wishes to spread this magical quality of music by producing quality musical records, under free will, where the choice of what goes into making the songs lies with the listeners and not at the discretion of a few big record labels. Spread the Thread campaign has spelt out an ambitious flexible goal of $ 20,000 on Indiegogo.com.
By backing the campaign, music lovers can become an integral part of creating and producing the musical records. Pam's songs are full of love, peace and inspiration;
The musicians engaged in the campaign are top-notch professionals who complement the songs with organic sound effect. The spectacular success of Pam's first ever musical record Hot Mess stands testimony to this. Contributions to the campaign are rewarded with a host of freebies including autographed CDs, digital downloads, signed lyric sheets and shirts.
With 17 days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "Spread The Thread- Steal Your Heart Campaign"get funded!
Need your help
If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.
If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Indiegogo page:
https://www.indiegogo.com/
Contact
Pam Taylor
***@gmail.com
