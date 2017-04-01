Spread The Thread- Steal Your Heart Campaign

Lancaster, United States,April, 2017, Pam Taylor announced today that it is raising funds via crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo and the company is set out to raise $20,000 on Indiegogo.com

Pam Taylor

--Music breathes life into souls and steers them clear of the everyday toll taken by material life. Music is a universal healer, soothing indelible bruises by soft, spiritual and radiant awakening of dormant souls. Pam wishes to spread this magical quality of music by producing quality musical records, under free will, where the choice of what goes into making the songs lies with the listeners and not at the discretion of a few big record labels. Spread the Thread campaign has spelt out an ambitious flexible goal of $ 20,000 on Indiegogo.com.By backing the campaign, music lovers can become an integral part of creating and producing the musical records. Pam's songs are full of love, peace and inspiration;the most sought after themes for healing many mental and physical ailments. The campaign will source funds that will be channelized for touring the globe to spread the magic of music, in employing a talented band, in acquiring quality musical equipment, in creating a classy story board video and in branding.The musicians engaged in the campaign are top-notch professionals who complement the songs with organic sound effect. The spectacular success of Pam's first ever musical record Hot Mess stands testimony to this. Contributions to the campaign are rewarded with a host of freebies including autographed CDs, digital downloads, signed lyric sheets and shirts.your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Indiegogo page: