 
News By Tag
* Indiegogo
* Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lancaster
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321

Spread The Thread- Steal Your Heart Campaign

Lancaster, United States,April, 2017, Pam Taylor announced today that it is raising funds via crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo and the company is set out to raise $20,000 on Indiegogo.com
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Indiegogo
* Music

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Lancaster - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Projects

LANCASTER, Pa. - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- About:

Spread the thread-Steal your Heart is a global campaign by Pam Taylor, for spreading the love of music that can soothe, heal and cleanse personas.

Music breathes life into souls and steers them clear of the everyday toll taken by material life. Music is a universal healer, soothing indelible bruises by soft, spiritual and radiant awakening of dormant souls. Pam wishes to spread this magical quality of music by producing quality musical records, under free will, where the choice of what goes into making the songs lies with the listeners and not at the discretion of a few big record labels. Spread the Thread campaign has spelt out an ambitious flexible goal of $ 20,000 on Indiegogo.com.

By backing the campaign, music lovers can become an integral part of creating and producing the musical records. Pam's songs are full of love, peace and inspiration; the most sought after themes for healing many mental and physical ailments. The campaign will source funds that will be channelized for touring the globe to spread the magic of music, in employing a talented band, in acquiring quality musical equipment, in creating a classy story board video and in branding.

The musicians engaged in the campaign are top-notch professionals who complement the songs with organic sound effect. The spectacular success of Pam's first ever musical record Hot Mess stands testimony to this. Contributions to the campaign are rewarded with a host of freebies including autographed CDs, digital downloads, signed lyric sheets and shirts.

With 17 days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "Spread The Thread- Steal Your Heart Campaign"get funded!

Need your help

If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.

If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Indiegogo page:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/spread-the-thread-stea...

Contact
Pam Taylor
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Spread The Thread
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Indiegogo, Music
Industry:Music
Location:Lancaster - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Funding Successful News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share