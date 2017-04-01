Offers Large Cap, Midcap, Multicap and Tax Saver (ELSS) equity mutual funds which are one of the best mutual funds to invest in India. Invest online today to get the best returns.

-- Motilal Oswal Asset Management has crossed the milestone of US $ 2.5 Billion Equity Assets Under ManagementMumbai, 21st March, 2017: Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company Ltd. (Motilal Oswal AMC) has vision to offer focused equity Mutual Funds, PMS and Alternative Investment Funds based on equity expertise. The equity offerings have been riding the company's investment philosophy, Buy Right: Sit Tight; where "Buy Right" means buying high Quality - high Growth companies with Longevity of competitive advantage at a reasonable Price (QGLP) and Sit Tight means staying patiently invested in a concentrated portfolio to realize the full growth potential of the underlying stocks.Establishing a sharply positioned, niched and focused execution of this philosophy resulting in superior performance has helped MOAMC to become one of the fastest growing Asset Management companies in India, crossing over $ 2.5 bn* equity assets under management across its Mutual Funds, PMS, and Alternative Investment Funds, as of Feb 28, 2017.MOAMC is a purely equity focused house. The accomplishment is distinct as both PMS & MF contributed more than $ 1 bn each with excellent performance backed by a niche positioning and product range of very few strategies on either product platform.Overall, PMS contributed to approx. $1.4 bn*, followed by MF equity AUM, which stood at approx. $1.2 bn* [Please refer to the regulatory disclosure on AUM as Annexure I]Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Aashish P Somaiyaa, MD & CEO, MOAMC, said, "At Motilal Oswal AMC we are a competency centric organization dedicated to wealth creation for our investors across product platforms. We believe in offering what we are good as opposed to the idea of chasing top line or market share by offering whatever a customer can potentially buy. We will remain dedicated to the vision of being a niche, focused, expert equity house with a focused investment philosophy and uncluttered product offerings. We are very excited by the prospects that the Indian asset management industry offers and there is abundant scope for us to create wealth for our investors with our equity expertise".Motilal Oswal AMC is steered by a highly experienced team of 13 which includes equity fund management and research professionals. The total strength of the organization is 120 people*.Motilal Oswal AMC - Key Investment Professionals:PMS and alternates•Mr. Manish Sonthalia, CIO – PMS, Offshore and Alternates•Ms. Mythili Balakrishhnan – Vice President & Fund Manager – PMS•Mr. Kunal Jadhwani – Vice President & Fund Manager - PMSEquity Mutual Funds•Mr. Siddharth Bothra – Sr. Vice President & Fund Manager•Mr. Gautam Sinha Roy, Sr. Vice President & Fund ManagerHead of Research•Mr. Aditya Makharia –Vice President & Head of ResearchAbout Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company:Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company Ltd. (Motilal Oswal AMC) acts as an Investment Manager to the Schemes of Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund and Motilal Oswal Alternative Investment Trust. It also acts as the Portfolio Manager to the Strategies of Portfolio Management Services (PMS). Motilal Oswal AMC was incorporated on November 14, 2008. Motilal Oswal AMC is a 100% subsidiary of Motilal Oswal Securities Limited. It provides Investment Management and Advisory Services to investors based within and outside India and manages assets worth (AUM) over Rs. 18,400 crores* across Mutual Funds, PMS, Alternative Investment Funds, and ETFs.Motilal Oswal AMC is one of the fastest growing Asset Management Companies in India with a unique investment philosophy, 'Buy Right; Sit Tight' which means buying quality companies at a reasonable price and Sit Tight to ride their growth cycle for a long period of time.*Data as on February 28, 2017. For regulatory disclosure related to AUM, please refer the enclosed annexure.Disclaimer:Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.Investment in Securities is subject to market and other risks and there is no assurance or guarantee that the objectives of any of the Schemes of Alternative Investment Funds and Portfolio Management Services will be achieved.For more information please contact:Rohini KuteHead - Corporate Communications, MOSLPh - +91 22 3010 2340 / +91 98201 96838Paradigm Shift Public RelationsAnirudh Rajan / Alpesh NakraniMob- +91 98923 43828/ +91 98691 21167Ph- +91 22 2281 3797 / 98