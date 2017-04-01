 
Aroma Bravo Medium Roast Coffee Garners 4.8 Out of 5 Stars on Amazon

Aroma Bravo Medium Dark Roast continues to impress coffee lovers, resulting in a high rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon.com.
 
 
Aroma Bravo Medium Dark Roast – 100% Organic Whole Bean Coffee
Aroma Bravo Medium Dark Roast – 100% Organic Whole Bean Coffee
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Although still relatively new in the specialty coffee market, Aroma Bravo is fast becoming the go-to brand for a growing number of coffee aficionados online. A particular favorite is the company's Medium Roast Coffee from Honduras, which has garnered rave reviews from verified customers on Amazon.

"Our medium-roasted beans are exclusively sourced from Marcala, Honduras in Central America. The coffee reveals a full-bodied flavor with tones of chocolate and nuts; the acidity is soft while the aroma has a subtle fragrance of cocoa, caramel and hazelnut. These are all the unique characteristics of Honduras coffee, which we are thrilled to share with all coffee lovers around the world," a company representative said.

Currently rated at 4.8 out of 5 stars, Aroma Bravo Medium Dark Roast has easily won over avid coffee drinkers on Amazon.com.

"Customers who have tried our Honduran medium roast often say that it's very well-balanced. That's exactly what we wanted to achieve with this coffee. In order to produce the perfect cup, we roast the beans in small batches until they reach the ideal medium brown color. The result is a harmonious combination of flavor, taste and aroma that medium roast fans truly enjoy," the representative added.

Aside from the taste and quality of its coffee, Aroma Bravo also puts emphasis on prompt delivery and excellent customer service—further increasing the brand's positive reputation.

"Our entire business is built on great customer service. We believe that our success depends on how we treat our customers, so we always offer the best coffee products that we possibly can. Our medium roast coffee reflects our core philosophy and we're proud to share it with our fellow coffee lovers out there," the representative concluded.

More info about the Honduran medium roast coffee is available at https://www.amazon.com/Honduras-Coffee-Whole-Bean-Marcala....

About Aroma Bravo
Aroma Bravo offers medium roast coffee from Marcala, Honduras. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Coffee is a must-have for serious coffee lovers.

