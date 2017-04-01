Health Camps organized by The Ponty Chadha Foundation

The Ponty Chadha foundation is an initiative of the wave group whose vision is to give back to the society and empower the communities. All the charitable activities are taken care of by the CSR (Corporate social responsibility) wing of the group.

--And with this motive in mind, Mrs Jatinder Kaur Chadha initiated The Ponty Chadha Foundation on September 14 in the loving memory of her late husband Mr Ponty Chadha.The Ponty Chadha foundation is an initiative of the wave group whose vision is to give back to the society and empower the communities. All the charitable activities are taken care of by the CSR (Corporate social responsibility)wing of the group. The wave group was envisioned by late Mr Kulwant Singh Chadha in 1963.Back then, it all started with the sugarcane crushing business which expanded to the paper manufacturing unit in Bilaspur, Uttar Pradesh and later diversified to real estate, entertainment, education and sports. The Wave Group has also got its arms as the Wave City, Wave City Centre, Wave Estate as well as Wave One. The belief of charity runs in the blood of the entire Chadha clan. And this made them endow much more than they actually make, for the empowerment and augmentation of the society.And with the said perception, came into being Mata Bhagwati Chadha Niketan and the Ponty Chadha foundation. Both the foundations are actively run and are the cornerstones of The Wave Group.The most remarkable of all the noble woks done by The Ponty Chadha foundation is the health camp organized time and again. The sole mission of such camps is to reach out to the needy and aid them with free checkups and needful treatments. That being said, the foundation also provides free medicines as well as referrals to the poor.This year, on the 18th of January, The Ponty Chadha foundation team visited Pipalheda village in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh along with the specialists of Dr. Ram Saran Garg (Indo-German)hospital. It started with an enticing Nukkad Natak followed by musical skit. The goal was to spread awareness about the importance of washing hands and keeping it sanitized as well as using toilets. The campaign also highlighted the slogan healthy mother=healthy family=healthy future.The foundation has also organized free health camps in collaboration with the Indo German hospital. On being asked about the noble gesture, Mr Manjir Ghosh, Head CSR, Wave Group & CEO, the Ponty Chadha foundation has to say that it was the vision of our late chairman Mr Ponty Chadha to provide proper diagnostic facilities to the needy so that they do not suffer due to lack of capital. And this signifies the roots of the foundation that is all set on the path to eradicate situations where the needy do not get proper medical assistance owing to of financial constraints.To eradicate poverty from the society and satiate the food and nutriment needs of the under privileged community of our society, The Ponty Chadha foundation also conducts food collection drives in Noida and Ghaziabad.The foundation has also made a commendable contribution in rural sanitation and awareness regarding the same. The foundation is actively working in a cluster of directions to foster and foment a more vibrant future for the under privileged sections of the nation. Be it healthcare, nutrition, safety and security or education, The Ponty Chadha foundation has its reach to contribute to all the indispensable areas for a better and brighter tomorrow.Way to go Chadhas... we hail you.