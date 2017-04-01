News By Tag
Embrace HR Wins Aylesbury Business of the Year Award
Embrace HR Limited has won 'Aylesbury Business of the Year' Award at the inaugural SME Buckinghamshire Business Awards for 2017.
As Cecily Lalloo was out of the country at the time of the award she invited her team, clients and other small businesses who had supported the company's growth to attend on her behalf - "I'd asked Shirley Parsons to accept on my behalf as I have known her since 1996 as my former employer, and then client and mentor. Everyone was so excited on my behalf and FaceTimed me the news."
The requirements of the award, sponsored by Events & PR, were to show outstanding initiative, boldness and imagination, as well as sound management practices. In addition to being based in Aylesbury, entrants to this award were also expected to demonstrate sustainable growth combined with a degree of commercial success that is exceptional for the size of the business.
Embrace HR Limited was started in 2009 and, as the company gained more clients, Director, Cecily Lalloo recruited VA's (Virtual Assistants) and other HR associates to support the business, growing quickly to a team of six. In March 2016, the business moved to premises in Porters Lodge, Aylesbury.
The awards were launched on Valentine's Day, inviting business leaders to show the love for what they do. In the business community, SME stands for 'small to medium enterprise' but in this instance, said Ian Cording, FSB Regional Chairman, "stand for 'smooth, mad-for and embrace'".
Cecily Lalloo, said "I am absolutely over the moon! I am passionate about my business and the work that we do and extremely proud of Embrace HR, so its lovely to gain recognition by winning the award. Like many other small businesses, I work with other small businesses and find this works well for us all."
For further information, visit www.embracehr.co.uk or contact Cecily Lalloo on telephone: 07767 308717
Contact
Alison Page Marketing
***@alisonpagemarketing.co.uk
End
