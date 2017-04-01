Short Surfboard to Remain the Largest Segment in Global Surfboard Market

• The short surfboard market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% • Sales of shortboards are likely to be high in North America and Europe

Surfboard market research report

-- A recent report released by Beige Market Intelligence titled, "Global Surfboard Market – Strategic Assessment and Forecast 2017–2022,"provides a detailed analysis of the global surfboard market. The report includes a detailed study of the market in terms of type/product, technology, features, geography, country, and vendors. It provides a detailed analysis of market size and forecast in terms of the revenue and shipment. The study of the global surfboard market provides some interesting facts about various segments that are going to play a major role in the growth of the market. The report considers the revenue generated from shortboards, longboards, SUPs and Hybrid boards.View Report Details: http://www.beigemarketintelligence.com/reports/research-report-consumer-and-retail-market/surfboard-market/Analysts at Beige Market Intelligence expect that the shortboard segment is likely to be the largest segment of the global surfboard market as it is not only to contribute a significant chunk of revenue but also expect to boost unit sales during the forecast period.Global Shortboard Market – Short Surfboard MarketShortboards are designed for experienced surfers and advanced surfing. These boards are used when waves are fast, steep, and powerful as these waves require fast and maneuverable surfboards like shortboards. It is generally used by surfers in places such as Australia, Brazil, France, the US (especially in Hawaii), and the UK (England). In regions such as North America and Europe, where surfing has been popular for decades, there are more experienced surfers than beginners. Longboards are usually used by beginners and shortboards are generally used by experienced ones. Hence, the sale of shortboards in these regions is higher than longboards.For More Information:Beige Market Intelligence provides competitive and insightful business intelligence across various industry verticals. Our expertise and knowledge ensures that the analysis provided is comprehensive, detailed, and complete. The analysis helps our client organizations to make insightful decisions and devise innovative marketing strategies for their businesses. The actionable insights delivered through our research reports provide a comprehensive market analysis at every level of market segmentation in the industry.Our team of experts ensure the analysis is not just analyzed and presented but also customized depending upon the client's requirement. When it comes to competitive intelligence, we ensure our clients do not look beyond us.