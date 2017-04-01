This event will focus on the essential elements necessary for financing film, followed with fashion show and award ceremony for the young talent.

Contact

ZARRA AKHTAR

PR MANAGER

***@indiamm.in ZARRA AKHTARPR MANAGER

End

-- Film Finance Conference cum KKOFFEE year event with Fashion Show and award to the young talent.This event will focus on the essential elements necessary for financing film, structuring a motion picture finance transaction, marketing films, film festivals, creating a film distribution plan, financing for tax based soft money, brand integration and other principal agreements required for a typical film.We bring together a senior roster of film finance executives from independent producers, studio executives and legal and tax advisers to share practical experience and technical knowledge on the complex issues involved in financing film and television productions. This event is where film industry experts converge, network and exchange the latest trends in film financing. Plus get an in depth explanation of music licensing. Get one on one advise and expertise from our experts who can help you bring your ideas and dreams to life!Fashion ShowBrands: VM CollectionDS CollectionDULHANIYA SAREES AND BRIDAL COLLECTIONKKOFFEE will host the Fashion Show (TFS), the most exciting new fashion event to take place in Paris this year.The fashion event has been created to showcase a fusion of Western and Indian Collection together, with each brand bringing their own unique style to the runway.Among the Brand registered for the event are local fashion VM Collection and DS Collection who will be showcasing a haute couture collection inspired by way of expressing themselves collaboratively and freely, incorporating colours, fabrics, and other powerful elements through unexpected combinations.Awards:Emerging Director Mr. Sahil KothariYoung Dynamic Personality Mr.Yuvraj GuptaFinancial Advisor Mr. Prem GodaraExcellent Performance Miss Zarra AkhtarExcellent Performance Miss Salma HydenExcellent Performance Miss Nikki GabrielEmployee of Year Mr. Rangna Surya ChnamaFilm Finance Expert Mr. Paresh Bhai ShahAssist. Director Performer Mr. SamPolicy Maker Mr. Eric ChanProject Implementer Mrs. Stephaney GomesSuccessful Startups of Project Mrs. Elmina CanadyThe Award given by Vice-president of ADDA Group: Ms. Jagriti ChoudharyEvent closing speech by the Vice President Ms. Jagriti Choudhary and the President Mr. Vinay Maheshwari of Adda Group.Finance Conference ITime: 9:15AM – 10:45AMWelcome to all Leading CEOs, filmmakers, financiers and studio executives. Converge to explore the future of independent film financing, emerging trends and the impact of new platforms on global film finance.Time: 11:15am – 12:45pmIntroduction of Adda Film FinanceTime: 01:15 PM to 02:00 PMLunchPitching EssentialsA good pitch can get a bad film made while a bad pitch can leave a terrific project languishing on the shelf. Pitching is part art (it's creative), part science (it needs to follow a tight script) and part sales (you have to wow them). Conference attendees will learn the essential rules and tools of pitching from the experts.The 2-Minute PitchesVolunteers selected in advance will pitch to our expert panel. They will give unvarnished feedback on each pitch – explaining what worked, what didn't – and why.Time: 04:00 PM to 04:30 PMTea and SnacksFriday, May 5Finance Conference II: On-spot Funding FilmsTime: 9:15AM – 10:45AMSubmission of ProposalsTime: 11:15am – 12:45pmDecision and On Spot FundingOur panel of experts will be presented with five film packages – each with partial or limited funding. They will explore and disclose how each film could be fully financed. Five case studies; five solutions.Time: 01:00 PM – 02:00 PMLunchTim: 2:15PM – 03:45PMProducing for the Pre-Sales MarketplacePre-Selling to territorial Buyers is key to financing most independent films. What are they looking for? Which genres and talent? How do you set a budget that will reflect the marketplace?Discover which projects are most likely to sell globally before they are made.Time: 04:00 PM -04:30 PMTea and snacksSaturday, May 06Distribution ConferenceTime: 9:15AM – 10:45AMWorking with Sales AgentsTo reach the global audience, an independent producer's best ally is their international Sales Agent. Our panel of experts will discuss how to find and work with the right Sales Agent.Time: 11:15AM – 12:45PMIssue of funds to Selected MoviesTime: 01:00PM – 01:45 PMLunchTime: 01:45 PM-04:30 PMFilm PremierFilm Name: Pratap "The Warrior"Time: 04:30 PM to 05:00 PMTea and SnacksTime: 05:30 PM-08:30 PMFashion ShowVM COLLECTIONDS COLLECTIONDHULANIYA SAREES AND BRIDALTime: 08:45PM to 10:30 PMDinner and drinksSunday, May 07Time: 01:45 PM-04:30 PMFilm PremierFilm Name: Zillaman "Superhero Rising"Time: 04:30 PM to 05:00 PMTea and SnacksTime: 05:30 PM-08:30 PMAward FunctionDance PerformanceThanks Speech of Ms. Jagriti Choudhary (Adda Group Vice President) and Mr. Vinay Maheshwari (President of Adda Group)Time: 08:30 PM to 11:00 PMDinner and DrinksEvent Managed byINDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT COMPANYTalent Recruitment byINDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT COMPANYTravel, VISA, Ticketing and Hotel byADDA ToursPress Management and PRZARRA AKHTARSponsors:ADDA FINANCEVM COLLECTIONVM AVIATIONVJ INTERNATIONALSDS COLLECTIONDULHANIYA SAREES AND BRIDAL COLLECTION