Film Finance Conference cum KKOFFEE year event with Fashion Show and award to the young talent
This event will focus on the essential elements necessary for financing film, followed with fashion show and award ceremony for the young talent.
This event will focus on the essential elements necessary for financing film, structuring a motion picture finance transaction, marketing films, film festivals, creating a film distribution plan, financing for tax based soft money, brand integration and other principal agreements required for a typical film.
We bring together a senior roster of film finance executives from independent producers, studio executives and legal and tax advisers to share practical experience and technical knowledge on the complex issues involved in financing film and television productions. This event is where film industry experts converge, network and exchange the latest trends in film financing. Plus get an in depth explanation of music licensing. Get one on one advise and expertise from our experts who can help you bring your ideas and dreams to life!
Fashion Show
Brands: VM Collection
DS Collection
DULHANIYA SAREES AND BRIDAL COLLECTION
KKOFFEE will host the Fashion Show (TFS), the most exciting new fashion event to take place in Paris this year.
The fashion event has been created to showcase a fusion of Western and Indian Collection together, with each brand bringing their own unique style to the runway.
Among the Brand registered for the event are local fashion VM Collection and DS Collection who will be showcasing a haute couture collection inspired by way of expressing themselves collaboratively and freely, incorporating colours, fabrics, and other powerful elements through unexpected combinations.
Awards:
Emerging Director Mr. Sahil Kothari
Young Dynamic Personality Mr.Yuvraj Gupta
Financial Advisor Mr. Prem Godara
Excellent Performance Miss Zarra Akhtar
Excellent Performance Miss Salma Hyden
Excellent Performance Miss Nikki Gabriel
Employee of Year Mr. Rangna Surya Chnama
Film Finance Expert Mr. Paresh Bhai Shah
Assist. Director Performer Mr. Sam
Policy Maker Mr. Eric Chan
Project Implementer Mrs. Stephaney Gomes
Successful Startups of Project Mrs. Elmina Canady
The Award given by Vice-president of ADDA Group: Ms. Jagriti Choudhary
Event closing speech by the Vice President Ms. Jagriti Choudhary and the President Mr. Vinay Maheshwari of Adda Group.
Thursday, May 04, 2017
Finance Conference I
The Future of Global Film Finance
Time: 9:15AM – 10:45AM
Welcome to all Leading CEOs, filmmakers, financiers and studio executives. Converge to explore the future of independent film financing, emerging trends and the impact of new platforms on global film finance.
Time: 11:15am – 12:45pm
Introduction of Adda Film Finance
Time: 01:15 PM to 02:00 PM
Lunch
Time: 02:30 PM -04:00 PM
Pitching Essentials
A good pitch can get a bad film made while a bad pitch can leave a terrific project languishing on the shelf. Pitching is part art (it's creative), part science (it needs to follow a tight script) and part sales (you have to wow them). Conference attendees will learn the essential rules and tools of pitching from the experts.
The 2-Minute Pitches
Volunteers selected in advance will pitch to our expert panel. They will give unvarnished feedback on each pitch – explaining what worked, what didn't – and why.
Time: 04:00 PM to 04:30 PM
Tea and Snacks
Friday, May 5
Finance Conference II: On-spot Funding Films
Time: 9:15AM – 10:45AM
Submission of Proposals
Time: 11:15am – 12:45pm
Decision and On Spot Funding
Our panel of experts will be presented with five film packages – each with partial or limited funding. They will explore and disclose how each film could be fully financed. Five case studies; five solutions.
Time: 01:00 PM – 02:00 PM
Lunch
Production Conference
Tim: 2:15PM – 03:45PM
Producing for the Pre-Sales Marketplace
Pre-Selling to territorial Buyers is key to financing most independent films. What are they looking for? Which genres and talent? How do you set a budget that will reflect the marketplace?
Time: 04:00 PM -04:30 PM
Tea and snacks
Saturday, May 06
Distribution Conference
Time: 9:15AM – 10:45AM
Working with Sales Agents
To reach the global audience, an independent producer's best ally is their international Sales Agent. Our panel of experts will discuss how to find and work with the right Sales Agent.
Time: 11:15AM – 12:45PM
Issue of funds to Selected Movies
Time: 01:00PM – 01:45 PM
Lunch
Time: 01:45 PM-04:30 PM
Film Premier
Film Name: Pratap "The Warrior"
Time: 04:30 PM to 05:00 PM
Tea and Snacks
Time: 05:30 PM-08:30 PM
Fashion Show
VM COLLECTION
DS COLLECTION
DHULANIYA SAREES AND BRIDAL
Time: 08:45PM to 10:30 PM
Dinner and drinks
Sunday, May 07
Time: 01:45 PM-04:30 PM
Film Premier
Film Name: Zillaman "Superhero Rising"
Time: 04:30 PM to 05:00 PM
Tea and Snacks
Time: 05:30 PM-08:30 PM
Award Function
Dance Performance
Thanks Speech of Ms. Jagriti Choudhary (Adda Group Vice President) and Mr. Vinay Maheshwari (President of Adda Group)
Time: 08:30 PM to 11:00 PM
Dinner and Drinks
Event Managed by
INDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT COMPANY
Talent Recruitment by
INDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT COMPANY
Travel, VISA, Ticketing and Hotel by
ADDA Tours
Press Management and PR
ZARRA AKHTAR
Sponsors:
ADDA FINANCE
VM COLLECTION
VM AVIATION
VJ INTERNATIONALS
DS COLLECTION
DULHANIYA SAREES AND BRIDAL COLLECTION
Contact
ZARRA AKHTAR
PR MANAGER
***@indiamm.in
