News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Jinny Um Makeup Artistry Helps with Makeup and Hair on Your Wedding Day
For brides wanting to hire a makeup artist and hair stylist on her wedding day, Jinny Um Makeup Artistry provides services specifically for wedding makeup in Sydney.
Professional makeup artists know which type of makeup to use on different skin types so all brides look flawless throughout their weddings. Having knowledge of skin types means the right makeup will not cause breakouts, irritate the skin and it can cover up fine lines or blemishes. They also specialize in makeup for Asian women because they know their skin requires special care as it can be sensitive and there are many different skin tones among Asians.
The makeup they use will not only make the bride's skin look beautiful, but it will resist running because of perspiration if the wedding is held outside on a hot day or from tears which may fall during the ceremony. Along with preparing the bride's wedding makeup, they will style her hair and the bride can have her makeup touched up before the wedding photographs are taken.
Jinny Um Makeup Artistry offers wedding packages which includes makeup and hairstyling services for the bride, the bridal party, the mother and mother-in-law of the bride and other guests as well. The groom can also be included by being groomed, applying skin products to make his skin look nice and style his hair.
The makeup artists will travel to locations in and around the Sydney area to provide wedding services and they also offer trials so brides can see what they will look like on their wedding day. To get help with wedding makeup in Sydney (https://jinnymakeup.com.au/
Contact
Jinny Um Makeup Artistry
***@jinnymakeup.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse