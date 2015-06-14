 
Biobanking Scientific Advisory Board Debate on Public Engagement Barriers for Biomedical Research

SMi reports new debate into Biobanking ethics at 7th annual industry summit this June
 
 
BioBanking 2017
BioBanking 2017
 
LONDON, England - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The scientific advisory from SMi's 7th annual conference on Biobanking will debate on obstacles to people donating tissue for biomedical research when the 2017 annual show returns to Central London on 14th and 15th June.

The discussion will be led by: Sarah Gilbert, Principal Scientist, NIBSC – MHRA; Dr Brian Thomson, Director and Clinical Lead for 100K Genome Project, Nottingham Health Science Biobank; Heli Salminen-Mankonen, Director, Auria Biobank; and Dr Balwir Matharoo-Ball, Deputy Director, Nottingham Health Science Biobank

Attendee's at the industry summit will be invited to join the discussion and address the ethics of passing on genomic data as well as explore barriers posed by both processes and people. Highlights will also include insight into current biobanking technological developments.

The two day programme will also include an opening keynote address from the European Commision; case studies on biosample access, cloud based sample management, progress into poverty related diseases; and talks on baby biobanks, mobile biobanking, biospecimen acquisition, generating high quality biological samples and the changing world of drug development.

Further information including a detailed agenda and full speaker line-up is available at http://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/uk/biobanking

Biobanking 2017
14th & 15th June
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK

--end –

Contact Information:

For media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk
For exhibition and sponsorship enquires contact Alia Malick on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6168 / Email: amalick@smi-online.co.uk
For all other enquires contact the team on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6000 or email events@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
