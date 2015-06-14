News By Tag
Biobanking Scientific Advisory Board Debate on Public Engagement Barriers for Biomedical Research
SMi reports new debate into Biobanking ethics at 7th annual industry summit this June
The discussion will be led by: Sarah Gilbert, Principal Scientist, NIBSC – MHRA; Dr Brian Thomson, Director and Clinical Lead for 100K Genome Project, Nottingham Health Science Biobank; Heli Salminen-Mankonen, Director, Auria Biobank; and Dr Balwir Matharoo-Ball, Deputy Director, Nottingham Health Science Biobank
Attendee's at the industry summit will be invited to join the discussion and address the ethics of passing on genomic data as well as explore barriers posed by both processes and people. Highlights will also include insight into current biobanking technological developments.
The two day programme will also include an opening keynote address from the European Commision; case studies on biosample access, cloud based sample management, progress into poverty related diseases; and talks on baby biobanks, mobile biobanking, biospecimen acquisition, generating high quality biological samples and the changing world of drug development.
Biobanking 2017
14th & 15th June
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK
