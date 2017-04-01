News By Tag
Remeha launches the powerful, ultra-compact, Class 6 NOx Gas 220 Ace free-standing boiler range
Pioneering heating manufacturer Remeha has launched the Gas 220 Ace, a flexible floor-standing condensing boiler range with an exceptionally high output to physical size ratio and advanced monobloc heat exchanger that sets new standards of control.
The new Gas 220 Ace range is designed for central heating and indirect hot water production at working pressures up to five bar in new and existing buildings. Available in 160, 200, 250 and 300kW models with outputs from 34.7kW to 310kW, it achieves excellent high gross seasonal efficiencies of up to 97.7% for energy-saving operation.
The innovative design is based on a monobloc heat exchanger – cast from a single piece of aluminium – that ensures exceptional heating reliability, efficiency and durability while almost half the size of previous models.
Clever design means that all connections and pipework enter the top of the Gas 220 Ace, allowing the boilers to be positioned in space-saving modular configurations. Cascade options for up to four Gas 220 Ace boilers in-line and up to eight boilers in a back-to-back arrangement provide superior design flexibility, making it possible to install a high heat output in a small area.
The service-friendly Gas 220 Ace has a new internal service light, a new inspection glass, and a cleaning tool and gasket to remove any dry scale on the cleanable aluminium heat exchanger. The easily connected 'Click and Go' condensate drain has been positioned underneath the Gas 220 Ace, removing the need to dismantle the boiler for access.
The heart of the Gas 220 Ace is its pioneering two-level entry control platform with time and temperature controls supplied as standard and an enhanced, back-lit panel for simple input and control. In-built 0-10V and free volt contacts allow it to be connected directly to any Building Management System without the need for additional parts.
James Porter, sales director at Remeha, said: "With the new Gas 220 Ace we've built upon proven technology, addressing all the smallest design details to deliver a solution to some of the biggest current and future heating challenges. The result is a premium boiler that ticks all boxes, from ease of installation to design simplicity and performance capability."
The Gas 220 Ace has been field tested prior to launch at Samuel Whitbread Academy in Shefford, Bedfordshire, in a routine replacement of an existing 13-year-old Gas 210 4-section Eco Pro.
Installing engineer Ashley Jones of Spa Gas, said: "The Gas 220 Ace is a nice size – it's light and extra-compact which makes it easy to handle as well as providing more working space. I particularly like the new monobloc heat exchanger and the clever design features like the integrated wheels, the internal light and the 'click-and-go' condensate drain, all of which simplify installation, servicing and maintenance."
"First impressions?
The Gas 220 Ace is available from April 2017 and comes with a five year heat exchanger warranty and a two-year parts and labour warranty.
Features and benefits at a glance
· High heat output to physical size ratio – at just 800mm wide with individual output up to 310kW, the Gas 220 Ace offers plant room space reduction and easier access
· All connections and pipework at the top of the boiler – enables side-by-side or back-to-back positioning for flexible modular configurations
· Compact, lightweight and supplied with wheels – can be delivered through the standard door and easily manoeuvred into final position
· Flushing points and removable front section as standard – easier cleaning
· 'Click and Go' condensate drain located underneath rather than inside the boiler – no boiler disassembly required to descale or clean
· In-built flue non-return valve – multiple Gas 220 Ace boilers can be flued in a common flue header
· Multiple flueing capabilities – flexible installation in new and existing buildings
· Service friendly – internal LED light and cleanable heat exchanger
· New aluminium monobloc heat exchanger – single stress free casting for superior performance, efficiency and durability
· High efficiency up to 97.7% GCV – energy savings from reduced gas consumption
· Ultra-low NOx emissions to ErP Ecodesign (iii) 2018 and EN15502 Pt1 2015, Class 6 – eligible for full BREEAM credits and future proofed for emissions regulations
· Optional high temperature secondary return feature - optimises operation with renewable technology and variable temperature systems
· Time and temperature controls supplied as standard - next-generation control platform with enhanced interface and easier control by the end user
· In-built 0-10V and volt-free contacts - can connect to any BMS without the need for additional parts
Remeha - Engineering efficiency since 1935
For further information please visit http://gas220ace.co.uk
