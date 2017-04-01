 
Ocean Star Capitals of Hong Kong to hold Brexit Conference

 
 
TSIM SHA TSUI, Hong Kong - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Ocean Star Capitals will host a forum regarding final implications of Brexit at its Hong Kong office on Wednesday 26th April 2017.

Ocean Star Capitals' forum will be focussing on current affairs in the UK and Europe and what impact Brexit will have on Ocean Star Capitals' clients and international investors.

Ocean Star Capitals' Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Erica Satoh commented on the upcoming forum saying "Numerous topics will be discussed at length while also having a question and answer session.  The event will also feature a number international investor guests who will address key topics and also the implications of Brexit."

"What is often discussed as the UK's weaknesses after Brexit, we aim to see what opportunities can come out of this. With political issues in Europe currently, there is cause for little concern, however, referendums like this has its pros and cons", added Erica Satoh, Chief Financial Officer for Ocean Star Capitals.

About Us - http://www.oceanstarcapitals.com/about.html

Ocean Star Capitals was founded in 2005 in Asia's financial hub of Hong Kong and has since gone on to establish itself as one of the primary investment advisory firms to provide multi-lingual focused client services, intelligent business strategies and in-depth market research to expat and local clients alike in Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region.

Ocean Star Capitals services administer simplified client understanding by providing not only wealth management, but also cutting edge investment solutions, financial planning, tax and risk management, institutional client services and private wealth management services.

Ocean Star Capitals' investment philosophy is based on years of collective in-depth market research and trending positions in both bull and bear markets.

Ocean Star Capitals competitive advantage is being able to generate high return investments over short, medium, or long-term positions on a global basis with minimal risk.
Source:
Email:***@oceanstarcapitals.com Email Verified
