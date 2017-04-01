Tata Group Company & LPU associated for Corporate Social Responsibility

•1600+ LPU Volunteers strengthening Tata Power's largest 'Conservation Movement' in the country

-- India's largest integrated power company Tata Power of Tata Group and Lovely Professional University (Punjab) have associated for Corporate Social Responsibility. Presently, 1600+ LPU volunteers are strengthening Tata Power's largest 'Conservation Movement' in the country. Termed as "Fish Knights", LPU volunteers are now to conserve & rehabilitate endangered fish species "Mahseer" in the country. It pertains to the survival of the magnificent & valuable Mahseer, one of the 20 mega fishes of the world. This volunteering noble cause is second to massive "Save Tiger" CSR campaign in the country. Feeling enthralled on students' deep interest in the noble activities, LPU Chancellor Mr. Ashok Mittal blessed students to be always awakened and rise to the occasion to help society for common causes.CEO & MD Tata Power Anil Sardana holds: "The survival of the magnificent Mahseer is important towards preserving the eco-system. We are extremely happy that the students and faculty members of Lovely Professional University have joined us in this national movement to conserve and rehabilitate this species of fish. Through its CSR project 'Act for Mahseer! Pledge', Tata Power has provided students an opportunity to join the movement and make a difference through their individual efforts."In fact, this pledge programme is aimed at spreading awareness about the mighty Mahseer. As part of the programme all the registered fish knights will pledge to spread awareness about the campaign and its importance, take active part in Mahseer rehabilitation, and protect Mahseer by preventing water pollution and protecting natural water bodies. Presently, 1600+ "fish knights" of LPU have registered to take a pledge to save the Mahseer.One of the LPU volunteers Raman who hails from Assam shares: "We all students at LPU are deeply concerned about Mahseer fish as it is endangered species on IUCN (the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources) Red List. Out of the 47 species of Mahseer that exist in the world, India is home to fifteen. These inhabit the Himalayan foothills, the Indus, Ganga and Brahmaputra basins and are also found down south in the Cauvery, Kosi and other rivers. LPU students hail from all of these areas in large number and know well that these are commercially important game fish and highly esteemed food fish. These are also potential species for increasing aquaculture, as have also been introduced in lakes and occurs in large reservoirs. So, we all at LPU feel that it is our prime duty to save the species on priority basis which means much to us all."