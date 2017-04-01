News By Tag
Global Liquid Biopsy Market (2015-2021)-Research Nester
Asia-Pacific liquid biopsy market is likely to behold the highest CAGR during the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021.
The global liquid biopsy market is anticipated to witness a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.0% from 2016 to reach USD 10, 850 Million by 2021. Regionally, the global liquid biopsy market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Rest of World (Row).
Market Segmentation
· By Technology
o Circulating tumour cells (CTCs)
o Extracellular vesicles (Exosomes)
o Cell-free circulating DNA (cfDNA)
By Sample Type
o Blood
o Urine
Growth Drivers and challenges
Rising number of cancer patients in the world coupled with innovation in liquid biopsy technology is anticipated to drive the global liquid biopsy market over the forecast period.
In addition to that rising government initiatives to create awareness about cancer detection and treatments is also expected to bolster the global liquid biopsy market in future.
However, expensive medical procedures & cost intensive research process involved in liquid biopsy is anticipated to restrain the development of the global liquid biopsy market over next few years.
Market Size and Forecast
Regionally, North America dominates the global liquid biopsy market (http://www.researchnester.com/
Western Europe liquid biopsy market is also expected to witness a promising growth sparked by rising cases of lung cancer, which is responsible for 21.5 %of all cancer mortalities in the European region.
Rising per capita income and increasing investments on healthcare infrastructure are some of the major factors which are projected to bolster liquid biopsy market in countries such as India and China.
Key Players
Global liquid biopsy market includes some of the top players such as NeoGenomics, Biocartis, Guardant Health, Trovagene, Pathway Genomics, etc.
