Global Medical Implant Market Forecast till 2022
RNCOS has recently added a new Market Research Report titled, "Global Medical Implant Market Forecast till 2022" to its report gallery. This report provides extensive research on Global Medical Implant Market.
As per RNCOS report "Global Medical Implant Market By Type [Orthopedic Implant (Knee, Spine, Hip), Cardiac Implant (Pacemaker, Coronary Stent), Neurostimulators (Spinal Cord, Sacral Nerve, Deep Brain, Vagus Nerve)], By Material (Polymer, Ceramics, Metal), Forecast till 2022
The global medical implant market has been segmented on the basis of type of implants, such as cardiac implants, orthopedic implants, dental implants, ophthalmic implants neurostimulator and others. The orthopedic segment was estimated as the largest segment of global medical implant market, followed by the cardiovascular implants. The large size of orthopedic implants market is attributed to increasing sports injury and incidences of osteoarthiritis.
Furthermore, the global medical implants market has also been segmented on the basis of their biomaterial, such as ceramic, polymer and others. Polymers implants is highly penetrating the implant market because they are lower in cost and lighter weight as compared to other biomaterials
Based on geography, the report divides the market into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In 2016, North America was accounted for the largest share. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in coming years. The high growth of the market is likely to be driven by increasing focus of major players in this market, coupled with increasing awareness regarding medical implants. Moreover, the report also highlights various mergers and acquisitions taking place in the global medical implant industry.
The last section of the report discusses about the prominent players in global medical implant market. A brief business overview and financial information about each of these players has been provided, along with their product portfolios. The recent developments of every player have also been presented in the report. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the global medical implant market.
