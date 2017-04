America's leading risk managers revealed in new report

70 Individuals named among the country's leading risk professionals

--has released itsLeading Risk Managers 2017 report, recognizing 70 individuals who are at the forefront of managing the nation's growing risks."The modern business world is filled with evolving technology and emerging risks that threaten the operations and livelihood of various industries across the country," said Heather Turner,journalist. "In this report,has featured the professionals tasked with keeping these potential threats at bay and those who create procedures to mitigate and prevent loss."The latest Leading Risk Managersreport highlights risk professionals from a diverse range of businesses; representing corporations from major municipalities and museums to adventure-wear manufacturers and wineries—all of which are committed to protecting the integrity of some of the world's most recognizable brands.To learn more, see issue 5.03 ofout now.To view this year's leading risk managers, go to http://www.insurancebusinessmag.com/ us/rankings/ leading-r... is the leading independent business magazine and website for insurance brokers and advice professionals. A key business resource,provides daily breaking news, cutting-edge opinion and in-depth analysis affecting the industry.also offers a series of industry reports that recognize the achievements of key individuals and businesses as well as providing the latest in business best practice in a continually evolving industry.