AfriCar Group launches the first car classifieds mobile apps in 12 African countries

 
 
SYDNEY, Australia - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- A year ago, AfriCar Group was launching twelve new websites in emerging African countries, from Mali to Zambia or Somalia, that allow local people to buy or sell their vehicles, using their computers or mobile phones. Today, the group kicks into high gear by launching its 12 android mobile apps for an easier access to its platforms.

Within the first year after its launch, AfriCar Group has made its community grow to reach more than 500,000 people in its 12 markets: Ethiopia, Somalia, Uganda, Swaziland, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia, Rwanda, Mali, Bénin, Burkina Faso and Tchad. Furthermore, the number of monthly users has more than doubled in the last few months. The fast growing startup wants now to move forward by launching one mobile app per website to allow its users to access the classifieds platforms on the go.

"We know that the majority of our community uses smartphones, and mostly Android phones to use our services, we thus answered to their needs" says the CEO of AfriCar Group. The apps have exactly the same features of the websites, however they are more user friendly from smartphones and they make navigation easier. From now on, people will be able to buy or sell their cars, motorbikes and trucks using their phones. The service offered is still 100% free of charges for both buyers and sellers.

This well-thought move represents a crucial point in AfriCar Group long term strategy which aims to expand its business to new countries. With its study "The Mobile Economy - Africa 2016", GSMA Intelligence identified that more and more African people are having access to the Internet through smartphones. According to them, there will be 725 million unique subscribers to mobile services by 2020. Therefore, by strengthening its positions on smartphones, AfriCar Group clearly states its will to succeed on the long run.

The company (www.africargroup.com) based in Australia, has a strategic team of five people in Sydney and more than fifty operators covering the 12 following countries: Burkina Faso > CarSugu, Benin > CarIsowo, Ethiopia > www.cargebeya.com, Malawi > CarYanga, Mali > Mobili, Namibia > CarYange, Rwanda > CarIsoko, Somalia > Gaadhi, Swaziland > CarTsenga, Tchad > CarSuq, Uganda > CarKibanda, Zambia > CarYandi.

AfriCar Group
