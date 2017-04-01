Trustworthy Airport Transfers Services in UK

Friendly Cars

End

-- British airport transfer can save a lot of time and endeavor by guaranteeing a safe onward journey to hotel or airport. After a prolonged flight, the final thing a passenger needs or wants is to hire a car and start reaching to hotel. This is where the airport transfers get involved and ensure the passenger gets a relaxed ride all the way to destination.Friendly Cars specializes in cab transfers to and from all UK airports for both individuals and groups, with the accent on a polite and thoroughly professional personal service at reasonable prices. 24 hours a day. 7 days a week.From the moment a flight passenger contact thecompany, they will do everything they can to ensure that passenger's booking and transfer go as easily as possible. That means an air-conditioned vehicle custom-made to the number of passengers and the luggage requirements specified by passenger and an experienced driver with verified customer service expertise and a wide knowledge of the neighboring area.If passenger's flight is prior to time or relative to delays, the controllers will track flight's movement and send driver at the new estimated time of arrival.The drivers also track flights and keep an eye on traffic so that passenger can be convinced that they will be at the airport on time, even if plane arrives earlier or gets delayed. They are specialized in providing private hire transfers (cab service with the driver), services for to and from all London Airports, UK Sea Ports, Train/Tube Stations, to and from anywhere in the UK.Friendly Cars offer meet and greet service on all airport and cruise port pickups. On passenger's arrival, drivers wait in the airport/seaport arrival hall with passenger's name on the sign board.As the agents monitor the flights status in advance, there are no additional charges for flight delays. Booking airport transportation online could not be easier with their secure online booking and payment system. Yet, the customer service agents are always available on the phone to assist with any queries or bookings.Friendly Cars offers airport transfer service in London to all majorand sea ports, including London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Stansted Airport, etc. The company offers 24/7 pick-up services from airports and sea ports for residents, property owners, tourists and holiday makers.Friendly Cars37, Elms Park Avenue, SudburyWembley, HA0 2RRTelephone: 02089089090friendlycars1972@gmail.com